Wales vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup Playoff online from anywhere today

World Cup qualification is on the line as Wales host Ukraine in a winner-takes-all showdown at the Cardiff City Stadium. It's 64 years since the Dragons last graced football's grandest stage, and this is Gareth Bale's last opportunity to break the curse before he permanently switches the boots for clubs. For Ukraine, this is a rare chance to glean a small sliver of joy at a horrible moment in the country's history.

The show must go on, and you can read on to find out how to get a Wales vs Ukraine live stream and watch the 2022 World Cup Playoff final online, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

Wales vs Ukraine live stream Date: Sunday, June 5 Kick-off time: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Bale's Roy of the Rovers free-kick and searing second-half finish propelled Wales past Austria in their March semi-final, and Rob Page and an expectant home crowd are looking for their hero to do the business again.

But the panicky defending that has been a feature of recent Wales performances doesn’t inspire confidence. It led to a comedy goal in their 2-1 defeat to Poland in midweek, but Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen were rested for that encounter with an eye on being fully prepared for this one.

Ukraine tore Scotland to shreds upon their return to action on Wednesday, though whether that had more to do with their pulsing inner strength or Scotland’s shambolic defending is up for debate. Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk ruthless punished their opponents' errors, though Heorhiy Bushchan had a few hairy moments of his own.

With the winning team set to join England, Iran and the USA in Group B, this is the biggest game of most of these players’ careers, so follow our guide to get a Wales vs Ukraine live stream and watch the World Cup Playoff final online from anywhere.

How to watch Wales vs Ukraine for FREE

How to watch Wales vs Ukraine from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wales vs Ukraine live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Ukraine from anywhere

How to watch Wales vs Ukraine: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US are also spoilt for choice, with Wales vs Ukraine being shown on both ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) and ESPN2. Kick-off is set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday. If you have ESPN2 as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream Wales vs Ukraine live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN2. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month with a $10 discount (opens in new tab).

Wales vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Wales vs Ukraine on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of Nations League soccer, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL games, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport is the place to watch Wales vs Ukraine in Australia. The game kicks off at 2am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning, so brace yourself for a late one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.