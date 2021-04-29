Sony State of Play April 2021: how to watch the PlayStation livestream

Sony's latest State of Play event is taking place later today and, if you want to catch all the action live as it happens, then you're in the right place.

The State of Play event is taking place on April 29 (that's today), and Sony has confirmed this showcase will primarily focus on a new look at the upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, as well as updates on two new indie games.

That means it's unlikely we'll get any PlayStation hardware updates or business updates during this stream - so don't expect to hear more about PSVR 2.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Read on for how to watch today's Sony State of Play livestream.

How to watch Sony State of Play livestream

Sony's State of Play event kicks off on April 29 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST (or April 30 at 7am AEST). You can watch State of Play live on Twitch and YouTube, but we've also embedded the stream above so you can watch along right here.

The stream will likely go live about 15 minutes before the event kicks off and we expect the event itself to last around 30 minutes – with 15 minutes of Ratchet and Clank gameplay being shown.

Sony State of Play: what we expect to see

According to Sony, this State of Play event is mostly going to focus on the upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – due to release on June 11.

The event will showcase 15 minutes of new Ratchet and Clank gameplay, which should hopefully give us a closer look at new playable character, female Lombax Rivet, who was officially revealed in a new trailer earlier this week (which you can watch above).

In addition, we're expecting Sony to provide updates on two upcoming indie games. While we don't know exactly which games will feature, we're expecting that the possibilities could include Jett: The Far Shore, Goodbye Volcano High, Solar Ash, Stray, Little Devil Inside, Heavenly Bodies, Recompile, or Nour: Play With Your Food. Sony has a lot of upcoming indies.