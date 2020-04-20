iPhone SE 2020 pre-order deals in Australia: the best prices and plans

Apple is known for making pretty pricey handsets, but the iPhone SE 2020 is the brand’s most affordable phone to date, and it’s now available for pre-order.

We’ll be sifting through the best offers available and bringing them to you right here, though at the moment, Vodafone is the only major telco in Australia with pre-order offers already available – we’ll update this story when Telstra and Optus announce their plans.

The iPhone SE 2020 retails from AU$749 for the 64GB capacity version, or if you need more storage, you can opt for 128GB for AU$829 or a solid 256GB for AU$999. It’s available in white, black or (Product)Red colour options.

It looks set to replace the now discontinued iPhone 8, and while it’s the second generation of the original and widely popular SE device, it’s also more expensive than its older sibling was at launch, and more expensive than your average budget smartphone.

It’s likely at the higher end of the ‘budget’ spectrum because it packs Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip – the same processor which powers the iPhone 11 Pro – making it one of the most powerful handsets in the affordable phone space.

It also features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, wireless charging and an IP67 water-resistance rating. While you’ll only find a single camera lens on the new iPhone SE, you’ll be able to record in 4K at 60fps, experiment with portrait mode, HDR and more. And best of all for some, the Touch ID home button makes a comeback.

If you want to get your hands on Apple’s newest most affordable handset, Vodafone is the only Aussie telco to release their plans so far. You’ll be able to choose from four data options: 10GB, 60GB, 100GB or 150GB. Below, we highlight the best.

Editor's Choice: Best overall value iPhone SE 2020 plan