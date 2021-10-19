The best Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deals to pre-order in Australia (2021)

Now that Google has officially unveiled its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the pre-order deals are live across Australia. We've taken a look at the best on offer and compared them so you can score the best offer with your new Android flagship.

The Google Pixel 6 has launched in Australia starting at the same price as its predecessor at a very affordable AU$999. This is a very competitive price for a modern flagship handset, with most of the competition well over the thousand-dollar mark.

The regular Google Pixel 6 comes packing a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and a variable 60-90Hz refresh rate, but if you're after a little more display power, the Google Pixel 6 Pro boasts an impressive 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a variable refresh rater from 10-120Hz.

As for batteries, both units feature Google's clever adaptive battery technology and can last multiple days with the extreme battery saver mode. The Pixel 6 sports a 4,524mAh cell while the 6 Pro packs in a larger 4,905mAh battery to help power its more advanced display.

Both models are the first from Google to feature its own chipset – Google Tensor – which helps the phones to have optimised security, battery life and performance alongside the company's Android 12 operating system.

As for cameras, both units feature a primary 50MP camera and a 12MP ultrawide snapper, while the Pro also sports a 48MP telephoto lens for up to 4x optical zoom. The Pro.

Check out the best mobile phone plans you can sign up to today

See the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals available right now

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pricing in Australia

The regular Google Pixel 6 is available in a 128GB configuration for AU$999 and a 256GB model for AU$1,129. It's available in Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Kinda Coral.

The Google 6 Pro has a 128GB model for AU$1,299, a 256GB configuration for AU$1,449 and a massive 512GB option for AU$1,599. It's available in Stormy Black, Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny.

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deals comparison:

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro is available to pre-order direct from the Google Store, starting at AU$999 and AU$1,299 respectively, but there's also a few bonus pre-order offers if you go with one of the telcos below.

Google Pixel 6 brief review

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6:

The more affordable of the two devices, the Google Pixel 6 will stand out to those that want a powerful smartphone at a more affordable price point.

While it won't compete with the flagships of the world, there is a lot of promising specs on board. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while not as impressive as some other more expensive devices, will look bright and clear. That paired with the 90Hz refresh rate will provide a fluid move as you swipe around the phone's interface.

Google promises a 24 hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. That paired with the 8GB RAM 'Google Tensor' processor means this device will be capable of operating most apps without lag or any major trouble.

Google has fully committed to the security of this device, using end-to-end security along with anti-phishing and malware protection, multi-layer hardware security and plenty more.

The dual camera set-up provides an impressive camera performance. While not as powerful as what Samsung and Apple can offer, it is still likely to be one of the best around.

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

Step up to the more powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro and you'll get a very similar package to the regular 6, just with some key upgrades in the more important categories.

The most obvious upgrade is in the size and display. The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in at an impressive 6.7-inches with a QHD display. It also upgrades to an 120Hz refresh rate for the display for even faster and cleaner movement around your phone's apps and operating system.

There are also improvements in both the battery life and charging rates. You'll be getting a 4905mAh battery and the ability to charge 50% in 30 minutes.

As for the camera, like the Google Pixel 6, the Pro model includes a 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the Pro model also includes a 48MP telephoto lens with a zoom of up to 20x.