Unitree’s CEO says robotic AI could soon see a huge breakthrough

Such a change could happen ‘next year,’ the CEO believes

That could happen thanks to OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-7 model

AI is revolutionizing the world of software on a daily basis — you only need to look at how far vibe coding has come to see proof of that. But big changes could also be coming to robotics, with one company leader predicting that we could be on the cusp of seeing a “ChatGPT moment” in the industry.

That idea was put forward by Wang Xingxing, CEO of Chinese robotics firm Unitree. Speaking at an industry event in Shanghai, China (via the South China Morning Post), Wang declared that OpenAI’s recently released GPT-6 Astra model is so powerful that it has encouraged a belief that a breakthrough could occur “within one or two years.”

“It’s possible that, say, a GPT-7 model released next year could directly crack the problems of embodied intelligence” Wang said, referring to the idea of commanding a robotic device using artificial intelligence. That’s an advancement on Wang’s belief in August this year, when the CEO said that such a “ChatGPT moment” of technical ability could take a decade to arrive.

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As a benchmark, Wang said that robots should be able to complete 80% of the tasks they were assigned in 80% of unfamiliar environments using voice or text commands alone. If that happens, Wang believes that “embodied intelligence” will have reached its threshold level of maturity.

A step change for robotics

(Image credit: Antigravity)

Unitree’s robots are known to be some of the most advanced in the world, but many of their strongest abilities lie in their hardware. However, the company has started to put more of an emphasis on AI software, and with the developments made in GPT-6 Astra, the gap between the two sides of the company’s devices could soon close.

That kind of combination has already been trialed by Stanford University’s Movement Lab, which paired a Unitree robot with GPT-6 Astra and tasked it with cleaning a kitchen it had never seen before. According to the experiment, the robot was able to “clean up across the room and retrieve a remembered object from an underspecified request, without environment-specific training data or additional policy learning.”

GPT-6 Astra included some significant improvements over previous models, including scoring 92.7% on the ScreenSpot-Pro test that measures an AI model’s ability to interact with interfaces. That’s up from 76.9% in GPT-5.6 Sol. But it also has cybersecurity experts worried about the threat it could pose if it goes rogue and starts hacking other organizations — something OpenAI’s recent models have been known to do.

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If Wang is correct and we see an explosion in AI’s abilities in the next year or two, it could mean big things for the robotics industry — and pretty much every other facet of life currently touched by AI. And with the amount of money that’s been invested in AI over the last few years, there’s an awful lot riding on that bet.

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