Download of the day: Free Studio

By Gary Marshall

Downloads Our daily pick of the best free Windows software – a free video downloader and converter that does it all.

Back to action cam: GoPro Karma drone soars again after recall

By Kevin Lee

GoPro’s troubled Karma drone is back on sale today with a few new kit options.

The best cheap Dell laptop deals in February 2017

By TechRadar deals

Buying Guide We’ve found the best deals on Dell laptops for February 2017 across Inspiron, XPS and Alienware.

Best VPN for China: Our 5 top choices

By Desire Athow

TechRadar Pro

Buying Guide Picking a good VPN is a tricky matter for those visiting or based in China. Luckily, we’re here to help.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Trackpad become one with MagicBridge

By Darren Allan

Bind your Apple peripherals together with this neat polycarbonate case.

The 2020 Olympic medals will be made using old smartphones

By James Peckham

Japan is looking for old smartphones to help make 5,000 Olympic medals for Japan 2020.

Applications

Cameras

Laptops

Software

Peripherals

Mobile phones

Best iPad games: the top free and paid-for titles around

By Craig Grannell

Updated Whether you're into adventures, puzzle games, shooters or platformers, we've got the best games for you to play.

Mobile phones

Best free iPad games 2017

By Craig Grannell

Updated So you've got an iPad and now you have no cash left to buy any games. Have no fear, because there are plenty you can get for no money at all.

Tablets

The best free Adobe Illustrator alternatives 2017

By Tom May

Downloads You don’t have to spend money to create scalable vector graphics – these capable tools are all free to use.

Applications
Lenovo P2 review

By James Peckham

Lenovo's latest budget device smashes a lot of the competition with a great design and incredible battery life.

Mobile phones

Oppo UDP-203 Ultra HD Blu-ray player review

By Matt Hanson

Want an all-singing, all-dancing UHD Blu-ray player? The Oppo UDP-203 could be the device for you.

Blu-ray players

Google Apps for Work (G Suite) 2016 review

By Gary Marshall

TechRadar Pro

Updated Is this the best online productivity suite for your business?

Business and finance software

SumRando review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Locations? Features? Clients? Performance? There must be something SumRando gets right…

Utilities

Hands on: Xplore iX125 R1 review

By Desire Athow

Not yet rated TechRadar Pro

A tablet built to withstand the harshest environments, but it comes with a steep price tag.

Ruggedised tablets

Hands on: Blu Life Max review

By James Peckham

Not yet rated

American phone brand Blu has announced the new Life Max, which may be the cheap phone to buy in 2017.

Mobile phones

D-Link DIR-879 EXO review

By Matt Hanson

TechRadar Pro

The D-Link DIR-879 is an attractively designed router that does the job without being too flashy.

Networking and wi-fi

Linksys WRT 3200 ACM router review

By Matt Hanson

TechRadar Pro

The Linksys WRT 3200 ACM is a fast and powerful router that promises a high level of customisation.

Networking and wi-fi

Google Pixel XL review

By Matt Swider

The Google Pixel XL is more than a Nexus, but also pricier than any Android phone made by the search engine giant. Is it worth it?

Mobile phones

iPad Pro 9.7 review

By Matt Swider

Updated Does Apple's new, normal-sized tablet have enough grunt to replace your laptop now that it's gone Pro?

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 review

By Matt Swider

Updated The Note 7 is now discontinued, so we're looking at the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 again in this full review.

Mobile phones

How to control the Raspberry Pi with your voice

By Linux Format

Bend your Raspberry Pi to your will by issuing vocal commands - we show you how.

Computing

How to make karaoke tracks with Audacity

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Use free audio editor Audacity to strip the vocals from any MP3, find the lyrics online, and host the best karaoke night ever.

Applications

The best Amazon Echo Alexa skills and how to install them

By Matt Hanson

Updated We show you how to use Amazon Echo skills to make the device even more useful.

World of tech

How to organise your photos with Adobe Bridge CC

By Nick Peers

Bring order to your chaotic photo collection with Adobe’s free image-cataloguing tool, Bridge

Computing

How to watch Super Bowl 51 online for free

By Lewis Leong

Updated The biggest American sports event is just a couple of days away. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl 51.

World of tech

How to manage document versions in iWork

By Nik Rawlinson

TechRadar Pro

Learn how to roll back documents to an earlier state in iWork for iOS.

Computing

How to use One Time Pad cryptography with a Raspberry Pi

By Nate Drake

We show you how your Raspberry Pi can bring you to the very pinnacle of cryptography by exchanging messages in perfect secrecy with One Time Pad cryptography.

Computing

How to use Linux Commands

By Linux Format

Updated There's no need to be afraid of the command line – we're here to help you with your first steps into the world of Linux commands.

Computing

How to build a website in a weekend

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Plan, build and publish a totally custom ad-free website, without spending a penny.

Applications

Pokemon Duel tips and tricks

By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln

Nintendo’s surprise new mobile release is another slice of Pokémon phone - only this time it’s all about battling toys in a board game.

Gaming

How to convert PDFs to Word documents

By Mark WIlson

Downloads Editing PDFs can be a nuisance, so convert them to Word format ready to be opened in any office software.

Applications
