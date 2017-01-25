Trending

Google just gave web apps a big boost on Android

By Michelle Fitzsimmons

An update for web apps makes your favorite sites more readily accessible on your Android device.

The 6 best 13-inch laptops of 2017

By Kane Fulton

Buying Guide Read our updated guide to the best 13-inch laptops, now with the new Dell XPS 13.

Remember Fallout Shelter? It's now headed to Xbox One and Windows 10

By Parker Wilhelm

The heyday of Bethesda's free-to-play hit may have passed, but the survival sim is planning a return.

PS4 Pro’s new update will breathe new life into old games

By Parker Wilhelm

External storage is already a big deal, but PS4 Pro owners are in for something extra.

Download of the day: Ad-Aware Free Antivirus+

By Gary Marshall

Downloads Our daily pick of the best free Windows software: a powerful security suite that scans downloads, looks out for spyware and more.

The best Blu-ray players 2017

By Nick Pino, Jon Porter

Updated With streaming and 3D now core features on Blu-ray players, you should be looking for apps and Ultra HD upscaling.

Lenovo P2 review

By James Peckham

Lenovo's latest budget device smashes a lot of the competition with a great design and incredible battery life.

Mobile phones

Monster Clarity HD Wireless In-Ear Earbuds review

By Lewis Leong

Mini Review Monster crafted a good-sounding, sporty pair of wireless headphones that are hampered by some overt shortcomings.

Hands on: Yepo 737S review

By Desire Athow

Not yet rated TechRadar Pro

Apple’s MacBook Air continues to ‘inspire’ Chinese laptop manufacturers.

Laptops and netbooks

Moov Now review

By Gareth Beavis

Updated While lacking in a few small areas, the Now is a discreet, powerful and brilliant fitness tracker

Wearables

Hotspot Shield review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

If you're after speedy performance from your VPN service, this one offers it in spades.

Utilities

Steganos Online Shield review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Puzzled by PPTP? Irritated by IPsec? Here's a simpler service for VPN beginners.

Utilities

Hands on: Sony Bravia XBR-65X930E review

By Jon Porter

Not yet rated

Sony’s X930E television is taking the high-end technologies of last year and packing them into a much more mid-range model.

Televisions

Hands on: Sony Bravia A1E OLED review

By James Peckham, Nick Pino, Jon Porter

Not yet rated

Updated Sony has revealed its brand-new TV range and the OLED A1E has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Televisions

Plex review

By Nick Pino

Recommended

Updated Seven years in the making, the most recent version of Plex is the best we've ever seen.

Software

Acer Spin 7 review

By Gabe Carey

Updated The Acer Spin 7 follows in the lead of high-end laptops sporting lengthy battery life, except without the latter bit.

Laptops and netbooks

Perfect Privacy review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

A powerful and configurable VPN for the more demanding user.

Utilities

How to water cool your PC

By Zak Storey

How do you add water cooling to your PC, and why you should. We explain.

Computing

The best Amazon Echo Alexa skills and how to install them

By Matt Hanson

Updated We show you how to use Amazon Echo skills to make the device even more useful.

World of tech

How to block or remove ransomware

By Cat Ellis

Downloads How can you prevent ransomware locking you out of your files, and what can you do if your PC is already infected?

Security software

How to overclock your GPU

By Zak Storey

Updated Overclocking your GPU can give your games a boost, and it's easier and safer than ever.

Computing

How to overclock your CPU

By Zak Storey

Updated Learn to fulfill your processor's potential, and make your games and apps go faster, in 10 simple steps.

Computing

How to check your Nook Tablet 7 is safe and get a replacement

By James Peckham

The charger for your Nook tablet may be a danger to your safety - here's how to claim a new one.

Tablets

How to set up a VPN

By David Howell, Matt Hanson

TechRadar Pro

Updated We show you how to set up and install a VPN to protect your devices.

Networking

How to make karaoke tracks with Audacity

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Use free audio editor Audacity to strip the vocals from any MP3, find the lyrics online, and host the best karaoke night ever.

Applications

How to organise your photos with Adobe Bridge CC

By Nick Peers

Bring order to your chaotic photo collection with Adobe’s free image-cataloguing tool, Bridge

Computing

How to watch Super Bowl 51 online for free

By Lewis Leong

Updated The biggest American sports event is just a couple of days away. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl 51.

World of tech

Raspberry Pi projects

By Matt Hanson

TechRadar Pro

Updated Want to know what you can do with a Raspberry Pi? Here are some fun projects to get you started.

Computing
