Download of the day: Total Commander
Downloads Our daily pick of the best free Windows software – when Windows Explorer isn’t exploratory enough.
Fresh speculation is linking Jawbone with a quiet exit from the consumer space, though there's nothing official so far.
Can a drone help you up your selfie game? We set up five 'classic' look-at-me shots to find out.
In Depth Microsoft promised to offer unprecedented levels of GPU efficiency through DX12 - so why's no one using it?
It appears the Now launcher is about to be killed off, possibly to get Google Assistant on more handsets.
GoPro has confirmed it wants to launch a new version of its flagship action camera before 2017 is out.
In depth Smartphones in 2018 are set to experience a design overhaul with P2i’s waterproofing smarts doing away with the need for sealed units.
The Apple Watch 3 is coming, and according to Apple’s latest patent filings it’s going to be filled with updates.
Lenovo's latest budget device smashes a lot of the competition with a great design and incredible battery life.
Unlimited bandwidth, 80+ locations, with a very cheap price? There must be a catch...
There's a good VPN in here somewhere – but it's not easy to spot.
Mini Review Monster crafted a good-sounding, sporty pair of wireless headphones that are hampered by some overt shortcomings.
Apple’s MacBook Air continues to ‘inspire’ Chinese laptop manufacturers.
Updated While lacking in a few small areas, the Now is a discreet, powerful and brilliant fitness tracker
If you're after speedy performance from your VPN service, this one offers it in spades.
Puzzled by PPTP? Irritated by IPsec? Here's a simpler service for VPN beginners.
Sony’s X930E television is taking the high-end technologies of last year and packing them into a much more mid-range model.
Updated Sony has revealed its brand-new TV range and the OLED A1E has a few tricks up its sleeve.
How do you add water cooling to your PC, and why you should. We explain.
Updated The biggest American sports event is today. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl 51.
Hit the road as a digital nomad – here’s everything you need to do so.
Updated We show you how to use Amazon Echo skills to make the device even more useful.
Downloads How can you prevent ransomware locking you out of your files, and what can you do if your PC is already infected?
Updated Overclocking your GPU can give your games a boost, and it's easier and safer than ever.
Updated Learn to fulfill your processor's potential, and make your games and apps go faster, in 10 simple steps.
The charger for your Nook tablet may be a danger to your safety - here's how to claim a new one.
Updated We show you how to set up and install a VPN to protect your devices.
Downloads Use free audio editor Audacity to strip the vocals from any MP3, find the lyrics online, and host the best karaoke night ever.