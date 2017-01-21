Trending

Windows 10 is now top dog OS, muscling out Windows 7

By Darren Allan

Windows 10 has slipped into pole position – at least over in the States.

Five new Sony Xperia handsets could land at MWC 2017

By James Rogerson

A super premium phone, a high-end handset and a bunch of mid-rangers could all be coming soon.

Google Pixel 2: what we want to see

By James Rogerson

Updated The Pixel 2 is likely to land this year, but can it deliver on the promise of the first one?

MWC 2017: what to expect from Barcelona's massive phone show

By James Rogerson

Updated We could see some of the biggest and best phones of 2017 at MWC.

Google Word Lens AR app now translates Japanese

By Emma Boyle

Translating the Japanese language with the help of Google is now a lot easier with Google Word Lens support.

10 best smartphones in the US

By Matt Swider

Updated Our best phones list for 2017 is coming to a close, and Google Pixel, Apple's iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge top the charts.

Using a VPN on Android? Then you should read this

By Darren Allan

TechRadar Pro

A worrying amount of VPNs are insecure in some respect, or even carry malware.

Software

The next Google Pixel phone may be waterproof

By James Peckham

A reliable source has confirmed Google is aiming to make its next range of Pixel devices waterproof.

Mobile phones

HTC is bringing a home cinema into your Vive headset

By Emma Boyle

Vive Video is a VR video theatre for the HTC Vive headset that supports 2D, 3D, 180-degree or full 360-degree media.

Wearables
Lenovo P2 review

By James Peckham

Lenovo's latest budget device smashes a lot of the competition with a great design and incredible battery life.

Mobile phones

ZenVPN review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

It looks good on the website, but can ZenVPN live up to the hype in real-world use?

Utilities

Mass Fidelity Core review

By Jon Porter

The Core is a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker, but at its high price point can it compete in the multi-room market?

Hi-fi and AV speakers

Mobile phones

Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600 Wireless Router review

By Orestis Bastounis

StreamBoost and MU-MIMO technology allow this router to take center stage.

Modem routers

VPN Shield review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

This VPN has a tempting feature list – shame about what happened next…

Utilities

Samsung HW-K850 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos review

By John Archer

Riding the high from its phenomenal HW-K950 Soundbar, Samsung is set to expand its Dolby Atmos soundbar lineup with the more affordable K850.

Hands on: Fujifilm X-T20 review

By Kevin Lee

Not yet rated

With nearly double the AF points, a higher-res sensor and 4K video, the Fujifilm X-T20 isn’t messing around anymore.

Cameras and camcorders

SecurityKISS review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Tired of VPNs demanding all your details? This one doesn't even ask for your email.

Utilities

Mullvad review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

A likeable VPN which has some unusual ways of protecting your anonymity.

Utilities

Hands on: Teclast Tbook 16 Power review

By Desire Athow

Not yet rated TechRadar Pro

This Chinese tablet packs some impressive firepower, with a secret card up its sleeve.

Tablets

How to free up disk space on an iPhone

By David Nield

Running out of room on your iPhone? Here's how to fix the problem in no time at all.

Mobile phones

How to protect your Mac against malware

By Alan Stonebridge

Check the settings in macOS Sierra that prevent unwanted software running on your Mac.

Computing

How to download and install Lineage OS

By Matt Hanson

CyanogenMod is no more, but you can now download and install its successor, Lineage OS, on select devices. Here's how.

Mobile phones

How to watch Super Bowl 51 online for free

By Lewis Leong

The biggest American sports event is just a couple of weeks away. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl 51.

World of tech

Explore deep space with Microsoft WorldWide Telescope

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Download Microsoft's free space app and take a tour of the skies in your own private observatory.

Applications

How to upload photos to Instagram from your PC or Mac

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Tweak your pictures on your desktop before sharing them, or upload photos taken with a digital camera.

Applications

The best add-ons for the Kodi media player and how to install them

By Nathan Taylor, Andrew Williams

Updated We show you the best Kodi add-ons and how to install them.

Computing

How to use iOS 10

By Matt Hanson

Updated We bring you the best guides showing you how to use iOS 10.

Mobile phones

How to add extra security to your Apple ID

By Cliff Joseph

Updated Protect your personal data with a second level of identify verification.

Apple

How to enable two-factor authentication on your iPhone or iPad

By Nate Drake

Enable two-factor authentication on your iPhone, iPad or iPod to keep your Apple ID safe from hackers.

Mobile phones

How to become a freelancer

By Alex Cox

TechRadar Pro

Put your skills up for hire and work when it suits you.

Internet
