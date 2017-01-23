Trending

Download of the day: Firefox Test Pilot

By Gary Marshall

Downloads Our daily pick the best free Windows software – try tomorrow's browser today and test experimental features.

Resident Evil ranked: Revisiting the series from best to worst

By Steve Boxer

Resident Evil 7 is great, but how does it stack up against the best of the series? We rank all seven games in order of merit.

More Moto G5 and G5 Plus specs spill out onto the web

By David Nield

Another set of leaks means we've got a pretty good idea about what's coming next from Lenovo and Motorola.

The future has a subscription fee: how technology is changing what we own

By Emma Boyle

By enabling and encouraging the rise of subscription services, technology has drastically changed our approach to ownership and our expectations as consumers.

The best free file recovery software 2017

By Nick Peers

Downloads Lost or accidentally deleted important data? These five free file recovery tools could help you get it back – even if it's a whole drive or partition.

Here's our best look yet at LG's upcoming Android Wear 2.0 watches

By David Nield

LG is expected to launch two new wearables in a couple of weeks, and one of them will look very much like this.

Best VPN for Windows: Our 5 top choices

By Desire Athow

Buying Guide There’s a massive number of VPNs out there for Microsoft’s OS, but we’ll help you pick the right one.

Download of the day: EaseUS Todo Backup Free

By Gary Marshall

Downloads Our daily pick the best free Windows software – protect your irreplacable files and photos.

Samsung is planning a Pro health and fitness wearable

By David Nield

A new trademark application suggests Samsung is planning another batch of wrist-worn trackers in 2017.

Lenovo P2 review

By James Peckham

Lenovo's latest budget device smashes a lot of the competition with a great design and incredible battery life.

WiTopia review

By Mike Williams

A quality VPN offering at a fair price – but it won't be right for everyone.

Kepard review

By Mike Williams

It's not as polished as the rest, but this is still a VPN you need to try.

Netgear Orbi review

By Joe Osborne

One of the first Wi-Fi mesh systems is already a contender to be among the best, but you’ll pay dearly for it.

proXPN review

By Mike Williams

No logging, good Windows client, P2P support – what could possibly go wrong?

Sling TV review

By Nick Pino

Updated Sling TV isn't perfect, but it's the best way to watch live TV without paying for cable.

ZenVPN review

By Mike Williams

It looks good on the website, but can ZenVPN live up to the hype in real-world use?

Mass Fidelity Core review

By Jon Porter

The Core is a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker, but at its high price point can it compete in the multi-room market?

Dell XPS Tower Special Edition review

By Kevin Lee

Looking for a VR-capable gaming PC for under a grand? The Dell XPS Tower is just the machine you seek.

Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600 Wireless Router review

By Orestis Bastounis

StreamBoost and MU-MIMO technology allow this router to take center stage.

How to control the Raspberry Pi with your voice

By Linux Format

Bend your Raspberry Pi to your will by issuing vocal commands - we show you how.

How to watch Super Bowl 51 online for free

By Lewis Leong

Updated The biggest American sports event is just a couple of weeks away. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl 51.

How to build a website in a weekend

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Plan, build and publish a totally custom ad-free website, without spending a penny.

How to convert PDFs to Word documents

By Mark WIlson

Downloads Editing PDFs can be a nuisance, so convert them to Word format ready to be opened in any office software.

How to download and install Lineage OS

By Matt Hanson

CyanogenMod is no more, but you can now download and install its successor, Lineage OS, on select devices. Here's how.

The 10 laws of landscape photography

By Chris Rutter

Updated We reveal the 10 essential rules you shouldn’t break when photographing landscapes.

How to protect your Mac against malware

By Alan Stonebridge

Check the settings in macOS Sierra that prevent unwanted software running on your Mac.

Explore deep space with Microsoft WorldWide Telescope

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Download Microsoft's free space app and take a tour of the skies in your own private observatory.

How to upload photos to Instagram from your PC or Mac

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Tweak your pictures on your desktop before sharing them, or upload photos taken with a digital camera.

The best add-ons for the Kodi media player and how to install them

By Nathan Taylor, Andrew Williams

Updated We show you the best Kodi add-ons and how to install them.

How to use iOS 10

By Matt Hanson

Updated We bring you the best guides showing you how to use iOS 10.

