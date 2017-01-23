Download of the day: Firefox Test Pilot
Downloads Our daily pick the best free Windows software – try tomorrow's browser today and test experimental features.
Resident Evil 7 is great, but how does it stack up against the best of the series? We rank all seven games in order of merit.
Another set of leaks means we've got a pretty good idea about what's coming next from Lenovo and Motorola.
By enabling and encouraging the rise of subscription services, technology has drastically changed our approach to ownership and our expectations as consumers.
Downloads Lost or accidentally deleted important data? These five free file recovery tools could help you get it back – even if it's a whole drive or partition.
LG is expected to launch two new wearables in a couple of weeks, and one of them will look very much like this.
Buying Guide There’s a massive number of VPNs out there for Microsoft’s OS, but we’ll help you pick the right one.
Downloads Our daily pick the best free Windows software – protect your irreplacable files and photos.
Lenovo's latest budget device smashes a lot of the competition with a great design and incredible battery life.
A quality VPN offering at a fair price – but it won't be right for everyone.
It's not as polished as the rest, but this is still a VPN you need to try.
One of the first Wi-Fi mesh systems is already a contender to be among the best, but you’ll pay dearly for it.
No logging, good Windows client, P2P support – what could possibly go wrong?
Updated Sling TV isn't perfect, but it's the best way to watch live TV without paying for cable.
It looks good on the website, but can ZenVPN live up to the hype in real-world use?
The Core is a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker, but at its high price point can it compete in the multi-room market?
Looking for a VR-capable gaming PC for under a grand? The Dell XPS Tower is just the machine you seek.
Bend your Raspberry Pi to your will by issuing vocal commands - we show you how.
Updated The biggest American sports event is just a couple of weeks away. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl 51.
Downloads Plan, build and publish a totally custom ad-free website, without spending a penny.
Downloads Editing PDFs can be a nuisance, so convert them to Word format ready to be opened in any office software.
CyanogenMod is no more, but you can now download and install its successor, Lineage OS, on select devices. Here's how.
Updated We reveal the 10 essential rules you shouldn’t break when photographing landscapes.
Check the settings in macOS Sierra that prevent unwanted software running on your Mac.
Downloads Download Microsoft's free space app and take a tour of the skies in your own private observatory.
Downloads Tweak your pictures on your desktop before sharing them, or upload photos taken with a digital camera.
Updated We show you the best Kodi add-ons and how to install them.