See how Google just made museums cool again

By Michelle Fitzsimmons

Soon you can breathe new life into ancient artifacts with Tango tech and a Lenovo Phab 2 Pro smartphone.

Download of the day: CDBurnerXP

By Gary Marshall

Downloads Our daily pick of the best free Windows software – the best free disc-burning software for your PC.

The best free VPN 2017

By Alex Cox

Downloads Stay anonymous online, encrypt your connection and hide your location with the best free VPN software.

Cooler Master’s new RGB mouse is an affordable way to up your game

By Darren Allan

MasterMouse S has been unleashed, along with an even cheaper Lite S mouse.

Best Apple Watch apps for your smartwatch in 2016

By Matt Swider

Updated Here are all the top apps for your iPhone-compatible smartwatch.

This call center AI system will match you with your perfect customer service rep

By Emma Boyle

A startup has built an AI system that uses public data to match callers with an associate that will suit them.

Honor 6X review

By James Peckham

CES 2017 Honor continues to make great phones for a lot less money than you’d expect – but is the Honor 6X the phone you should buy in 2017?

Phones

Acevpn Premium VPN review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Good value and above average performance, but be sure to read the small-print.

Utilities

Fitbit Charge HR review

By Duncan Bell

Updated We take a look at one of the most popular Fitbit trackers - the Charge HR. It's the first to bring in heart rate tracking tech.

Wearables

Apple Watch 2 review

By Gareth Beavis

Updated Apple's new Watch Series 2 is the upgrade we've been waiting for – but is it enough of a change to spark a smartwatch revolution?

Wearables

SlickVPN review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

The service isn't as slick as the marketing, but SlickVPN could still be a smart privacy choice.

Utilities

Hands on: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review

By Kevin Lee

Not yet rated

CES 2017 Lenovo proves that improving on perfection isn’t impossible with a smaller and lighter ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Laptops & portable PCs

Hands on: Zotac VR Go review

By Kevin Lee

Not yet rated

CES 2017 Zotac’s VR-ready backpack PC has evolved into a much more polished form since its initial concept, with Nvidia 10-series graphics to boot.

PC & Mac desktops

VPN.sh review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Some VPNs can be cheap. Really, really cheap. Ever wondered why?

Utilities

Hands on: BeoPlay M5 review

By Jon Porter

Not yet rated

CES 2017 After establishing itself in the bluetooth speaker and headphone markets, can B&O Play do the same in the multi-room space?

Hands on: Aorus X9 review

By Kevin Lee

Not yet rated

CES 2017 The Aorus X9 concept promises to be one of the most impressive 17-inch gaming laptops we’ve ever seen.

Laptops & portable PCs

Windscribe review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

A likeable Canadian VPN with some very unusual features…

Utilities

How to free up disk space on an Android device

By David Nield

Running out of storage space on Android? Here's how to get it back.

Mobile phones

How to master black and white photography

By Chris Rutter

We show you how to choose your subjects, set up your camera and how simple but effective adjustments in Photoshop can make your images stand out.

Cameras

How to make money from app development

By Alex Cox

TechRadar Pro

Make your mark on the app store and earn cash while you do so.

Applications

How to build a website in a weekend

By Cat Ellis

Download guide Plan, build and publish a totally custom ad-free website, without spending a penny.

Applications

How to set up a network printer in Windows

By Nick Peers

It’s easy to get confused with installing a wireless printer – our guide will show you how to avoid the pitfalls and get it up and running.

Printers and scanners

Pokemon Go tips and tricks guide

By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln, Matt Hanson

Updated Want to turn your smartphone into a fully-stocked Pokédex? Find out how with our collection of Pokémon Go tips and tricks.

Gaming

Install Firefox, Chrome and Opera extensions manually

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Get more from your browser by downloading and installing extensions not featured in the official stores.

Software

How to use iOS 10

By Matt Hanson

Updated We bring you the best guides showing you how to use iOS 10.

Mobile phones

14 portrait photography tips you'll never want to forget

By Digital Camera Magazine

Updated We've compiled this list of 14 of the most important portrait photography tips for any photographer.

Cameras

How to use the iOS 10 Control Center

By Alan Stonebridge

Learn about the shortcuts that are only ever a swipe (or three) away in the iOS 10 Control Center

Mobile phones

Avoid and remove potentially unwanted programs (PUPs)

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Dodge toolbars, browser add-ons and other undesirables when installing free software, and remove any that make it through.

Software
