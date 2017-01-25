Trending

Download of the day: Total Commander

By Gary Marshall

Downloads Our daily pick of the best free Windows software – when Windows Explorer isn’t exploratory enough.

There's another report that Jawbone is getting out of wearables

By David Nield

Fresh speculation is linking Jawbone with a quiet exit from the consumer space, though there's nothing official so far.

Drone vs phone: the ultimate selfie challenge

By Damien McFerran

Can a drone help you up your selfie game? We set up five 'classic' look-at-me shots to find out.

The forgotten API: just what is going on with DX12?

By Mark Pickavance

In Depth Microsoft promised to offer unprecedented levels of GPU efficiency through DX12 - so why's no one using it?

The Google Now launcher could be about to be pulled

By David Nield

It appears the Now launcher is about to be killed off, possibly to get Google Assistant on more handsets.

GoPro is planning to launch a Hero6 camera this year

By David Nield

GoPro has confirmed it wants to launch a new version of its flagship action camera before 2017 is out.

Taking the plunge: why waterproof smartphones will be even better in 2018

By John McCann

In depth Smartphones in 2018 are set to experience a design overhaul with P2i’s waterproofing smarts doing away with the need for sealed units.

7 Apple patents that will shape the Apple Watch 3 and beyond

By Luke Johnson

The Apple Watch 3 is coming, and according to Apple’s latest patent filings it’s going to be filled with updates.

For Honor developer responds to networking and framerate criticisms

By Jon Porter

A developer on the multiplayer brawler has defended the game’s lack of dedicated servers and 30fps framerate.

Lenovo P2 review

By James Peckham

Lenovo's latest budget device smashes a lot of the competition with a great design and incredible battery life.

Smart DNS Proxy review

By Mike Williams

Unlimited bandwidth, 80+ locations, with a very cheap price? There must be a catch...

Freedom-IP review

By Mike Williams

There's a good VPN in here somewhere – but it's not easy to spot.

Monster Clarity HD Wireless In-Ear Earbuds review

By Lewis Leong

Mini Review Monster crafted a good-sounding, sporty pair of wireless headphones that are hampered by some overt shortcomings.

Hands on: Yepo 737S review

By Desire Athow

Not yet rated TechRadar Pro

Apple’s MacBook Air continues to ‘inspire’ Chinese laptop manufacturers.

Moov Now review

By Gareth Beavis

Updated While lacking in a few small areas, the Now is a discreet, powerful and brilliant fitness tracker

Hotspot Shield review

By Mike Williams

If you're after speedy performance from your VPN service, this one offers it in spades.

Steganos Online Shield review

By Mike Williams

Puzzled by PPTP? Irritated by IPsec? Here's a simpler service for VPN beginners.

Hands on: Sony Bravia XBR-65X930E review

By Jon Porter

Sony’s X930E television is taking the high-end technologies of last year and packing them into a much more mid-range model.

Hands on: Sony Bravia A1E OLED review

By James Peckham, Nick Pino, Jon Porter

Updated Sony has revealed its brand-new TV range and the OLED A1E has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Plex review

By Nick Pino

Updated Seven years in the making, the most recent version of Plex is the best we've ever seen.

How to water cool your PC

By Zak Storey

How do you add water cooling to your PC, and why you should. We explain.

How to watch Super Bowl 51 online for free

By Lewis Leong

Updated The biggest American sports event is today. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl 51.

How to work from anywhere

By Alex Cox

Hit the road as a digital nomad – here’s everything you need to do so.

Internet

The best Amazon Echo Alexa skills and how to install them

By Matt Hanson

Updated We show you how to use Amazon Echo skills to make the device even more useful.

How to block or remove ransomware

By Cat Ellis

Downloads How can you prevent ransomware locking you out of your files, and what can you do if your PC is already infected?

How to overclock your GPU

By Zak Storey

Updated Overclocking your GPU can give your games a boost, and it's easier and safer than ever.

How to overclock your CPU

By Zak Storey

Updated Learn to fulfill your processor's potential, and make your games and apps go faster, in 10 simple steps.

How to check your Nook Tablet 7 is safe and get a replacement

By James Peckham

The charger for your Nook tablet may be a danger to your safety - here's how to claim a new one.

How to set up a VPN

By David Howell, Matt Hanson

TechRadar Pro

Updated We show you how to set up and install a VPN to protect your devices.

How to make karaoke tracks with Audacity

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Use free audio editor Audacity to strip the vocals from any MP3, find the lyrics online, and host the best karaoke night ever.

How to organise your photos with Adobe Bridge CC

By Nick Peers

Bring order to your chaotic photo collection with Adobe’s free image-cataloguing tool, Bridge

