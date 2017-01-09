Trending

Nokia will reveal its ‘next exciting chapter’ at MWC 2017

By John McCann

A much loved name in the mobile market is returning to the game in Barcelona next month.

Samsung Galaxy S8 could land on April 18 with a fancy front-facing camera

By James Rogerson

An April launch is looking ever more likely and the S8 could have an 8MP front-facing camera with an autofocus.

A trip to the moon? You might pick up a lift with Moon Express in the near future

By Gary Cutlack

The race to the moon for the average Joe begins.

Future phone batteries could have built-in fire extinguishers

By Emma Boyle

Researchers have found a way to build flame retardants into phone batteries without affecting their performance.

Google Pixel 2: what we want to see

By James Rogerson

The Pixel 2 is likely to land this year, but can it deliver on the promise of the first one?

AVG beefs up its free antivirus software with extra malware protection

By Cat Ellis

Downloads AVG Antivirus Free offers real-time protection from new threats, and AVG TuneUp patches security holes automatically.

Nintendo Switch release date, news and features

By Jon Porter, Emma Boyle

Updated Confused about the Nintendo Switch? Here's everything we know about the console-handheld hybrid.

Gaming

Best free iPhone apps 2017

By Craig Grannell

Updated TechRadar wants you to have the best apps going – so here's our regularly updated list of the top free iPhone apps around.

Mobile phones

Best iPhone apps 2017

By Craig Grannell, J.R. Bookwalter

Updated Got yourself one of those fancy new iPhones? These are the apps you should be shoving onto it.

Mobile phones

Honor 6X review

By James Peckham

CES 2017 Honor continues to make great phones for a lot less money than you’d expect – but is the Honor 6X the phone you should buy in 2017?

Hands on: Lenovo P2 review

By James Peckham

Not yet rated

The Lenovo P2 is a big phone with a huge battery inside and a low price to get a hold of it.

Nvidia Shield (2017) review

By Nick Pino

Recommended

Nvidia Shield is much improved, but it’s the additions to Android TV that really steal the show.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review

By Gareth Beavis

Best in Class

Updated Amazing camera, awesome build, splendid power: Samsung has improved hugely on an award-winning phone.

Asus RT-AC5300 Tri-band Gigabit Router review

By Matt Hanson

TechRadar Pro

Does the Asus RT-AC5300, a router geared towards gamers, have anything to offer pro users?

F-Secure Freedome VPN review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Protect up to 7 desktops or mobile devices with just one licence.

FlyVPN review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Easy to use, plenty of servers – but wait until you connect...

Avast SecureLine review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Simple, fast, hassle-free – but look out for the multiple device costs.

Hands on: Nintendo Switch review

By Gerald Lynch

Not yet rated

Updated The Nintendo Switch has to impress following the fall of the Wii U. Has the house of Mario done enough with its new machine?

Dell XPS 13 review

By Joe Osborne

Best in Class

Updated By sitting back and refining its winning product, Dell has managed to make yet another winning Ultrabook.

ZTE Axon 7 Mini review

By James Peckham

We loved the ZTE Axon 7 last year - so how does the slightly smaller phone fare?

The best Amazon Echo Alexa skills and how to install them

By Matt Hanson

We show you how to use Amazon Echo skills to make the device even more useful.

How to stay safe online

By Ben Andrews, Matt Hanson, Nate Drake

Updated We reveal who's watching you online and the best ways to shut them out.

How to free up disk space in Windows

By David Nield

Getting more room on your hard drive is important for your computer's health, and it's not that difficult to do.

How to make money with your PC

By Alex Cox

TechRadar Pro

All you need is your laptop and a little hard work.

10 camera settings you need to learn to master your Nikon (and 10 you can manage without)

By N-Photo

Confused by the options on your Nikon camera? We explain which camera settings you really need to get to grips with, and which you can manage without…

How to watch the Nintendo Switch live Treehouse event

By Matt Hanson

Nintendo has a special Treehouse event to show off the games library for its upcoming Switch console – here’s how to watch.

How to watch the Nintendo Switch launch presentation livestream

By Matt Hanson

Updated On January 13 Nintendo will be broadcasting a livestream unveiling its latest console, the Switch – here’s how to watch.

Create a world in miniature

By Tom Welsh

Capture macro scenes of miniature figures in real-life situations with this great close-up technique.

How to combine multiple hard drives in RAID 0 using Windows 10's Storage Spaces feature

By Gabe Carey

PC cluttered with storage options? Mix down your solid state or hard drive with a RAID 0 array.

How to connect your Google Calendar to Amazon Echo

By Matt Hanson

We show you how to make your Amazon Echo even more useful by hooking it up to your Google Calendar.

How to master black and white photography

By Chris Rutter

We show you how to choose your subjects, set up your camera and how simple but effective adjustments in Photoshop can make your images stand out.

