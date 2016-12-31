Trending

Latest News

The 10 most disappointing games of 2016

By TechRadar Staff

IN Depth From No Man's Sky to Pokemon Go, these are the games that divided fans and cut us deep.

10 games you should get excited for in 2017

By Parker Wilhelm

IN DEPTH 2016 is dead - long live 2017! Here are the games worth getting pumped-up for after New Year’s.

Is scoring your sleep worth paying for?

By Jamie Carter

In depth Do expensive dedicated sleep-monitoring devices offer much above free apps and existing smartphones and activity trackers? We tested three to find out.

Apple might have a plan to keep your AirPods in your ears

By David Nield

A newly discovered patent shows how magnetic straps could fix the wireless earbuds in place.

Download of the day: FotoSketcher

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Our daily pick of the best free Windows software – transform ordinary photos into works of art with smart customizable filters

What to expect from Apple in 2017

By Matthew Bolton

Apple had a relatively quite 2016, launch-wise, but it's going to pick up the pace in the new year.

Latest News

View more news

The 10 most disappointing games of 2016

By TechRadar Staff

IN Depth From No Man's Sky to Pokemon Go, these are the games that divided fans and cut us deep.

Gaming

10 games you should get excited for in 2017

By Parker Wilhelm

IN DEPTH 2016 is dead - long live 2017! Here are the games worth getting pumped-up for after New Year’s.

Gaming

Is scoring your sleep worth paying for?

By Jamie Carter

In depth Do expensive dedicated sleep-monitoring devices offer much above free apps and existing smartphones and activity trackers? We tested three to find out.

Wearables

Apple might have a plan to keep your AirPods in your ears

By David Nield

A newly discovered patent shows how magnetic straps could fix the wireless earbuds in place.

Audio

Download of the day: FotoSketcher

By Cat Ellis

Downloads Our daily pick of the best free Windows software – transform ordinary photos into works of art with smart customizable filters

Applications

What to expect from Apple in 2017

By Matthew Bolton

Apple had a relatively quite 2016, launch-wise, but it's going to pick up the pace in the new year.

World of tech

Wireless HTC Vive 2 rumored to be showing up at CES, HTC says no

By David Nield

UPDATED There's talk that an HTC Vive 2 reveal is imminent - but don't ditch your first-gen headset just yet.

Wearables

Samsung plans to add Chromecast-style streaming to its smart TVs

By David Nield

Samsung adds what appears to be web streaming to its smart TV app, just in time for CES 2017.

TV

iPad Pro 2 release date, price and everything you need to know

By James Rogerson

Updated Want another huge tablet? Apple is heavily rumored to be launching the iPad Pro 2 in the coming months.

Tablets
View all news

Latest Reviews

View more reviews

Huawei Mate 9 review

By James Peckham

Updated Huawei’s latest phablet is its attempt to break the US, and it may well have succeeded.

Mobile phones

Urbanears Plattan II review

By Lewis Leong

Great Value

Mini review The Urbanears Plattan II are an exceptional sequel that offer major improvements over the original.

Headphones

Google Apps for Work (G Suite) 2016 review

By Gary Marshall

TechRadar Pro

Updated Is this the best online productivity suite for your business?

Business and finance software

Microsoft Surface Book i7 review

By Joe Osborne

TechRadar Pro

The Surface Book with Performance Base is one of the ultimate laptops for creative professionals.

Laptops and netbooks

Origin EON17-X review

By Kevin Lee

Brutish and burly, this is the 17-inch laptop you want to just plow through your 4K movies and games.

Laptops and netbooks

HTC Bolt review

By Lewis Leong

The HTC Bolt is the company’s first waterproof aluminum unibody phone, but is it worth the high price?

Mobile phones

Libratone Q Adapt On-Ear review

By Lewis Leong

Mini Review The Libratone Q Adapt On-Ears look great. But do they sound as good as they look?

Headphones

VyprVPN review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

This is a quality VPN offering, but is it worth the premium asking price?

Software

Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design review

By Jon Mundy

The Mate 9 Porsche Design is a great phone, but with such a high price tag is great good enough?

Mobile phones

Asus ZenPad 3S 10 review

By Damien McFerran

The ZenPad 3S 10 looks a lot like an iPad and has a great screen to match, but costs far less than Apple's latest.

Mobile phones

Q Acoustics M4 Sound Bar review

By John Archer

Recommended

The Q Acoustics M4 proves that stereo-only sound bars can still make a mark in today’s multi-channel age.

Hi-fi and AV speakers

Latest How Tos

View more how tos

How to take great pictures of fireworks

By Kevin Lee

Updated Discover how to take awesome photos of spectacular pyrotechnic New Years celebrations.

Cameras

How to set up your TV for the perfect picture

By Steve May

Updated Televisions aren't always set up perfectly out-of-the-box, so get the most out of your screen with our simple tips.

Television

How to keep your pets calm during firework displays

By Matt Hanson

Fireworks can be scary for animals, so here are some tech tips for keeping your pets calm and safe.

World of tech

How to turn a photo into a painting

By Photo Plus

Give a portrait photo a watercolour look, complete with sketching hand, for a mixed-media masterpiece.

Cameras

How to use VLC Media Player

By Mark WIlson

Downloads Get more from your music and videos with the most powerful and versatile media player.

Applications

How to plan the ultimate night out with your smartphone

By Simon Hill

The best apps to help you find hot spots or cool spots for a night to remember.

Pokemon Sun and Moon tips and tricks

By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln

Say aloha to Alola region in the latest instalment in the full-fat Pokémon series.

Gaming

How IFTTT can help you actually achieve your New Year's resolutions

By Cameron Faulkner

You always knew that technology could make life easier, but IFTTT makes it stupid-easy. Celebrate the new year by following these helpful tips.

Mobile phones

Google Pixel tips and tricks

By John McCann

We’ve pulled together the best Pixel and Pixel XL tips and tricks just for you.

Mobile phones

41 Xbox One tips and tricks to get the most out of your console

By Aoife Wilson, Dom Reseigh-Lincoln

Updated Got a new Xbox One this Christmas? Take your game to a new level with these tips and tricks.

Consoles

How to use Tor Browser

By Mark WIlson

Downloads Explore the internet safely, securely and privately with this modified version of Firefox.

Applications
View all how tos