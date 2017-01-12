Trending

The best cheap Apple Watch deals in January 2017

By Matt Swider

Don't call it an iWatch, or if you do, at least get a cheap Apple Watch 2 thanks to recent price drops and sales.

Download of the day: Launchy

By Alex Blake

Downloads Our daily pick of the best free Windows software – find and launch any program with just a couple of keystrokes.

Apple might get around to adding group calling to FaceTime in iOS 11

By David Nield

Online speculation suggests one of the biggest features missing from FaceTime won't be missing for much longer.

How tech is making virtual reality more accessible

By Becca Caddy

With the right technology, games and other VR experiences have the potential to change the lives of people living with disability.

Latest Android update should make it easier for you to stay online

By David Nield

Google is pushing out an update called Instant Tethering that will help you switch connections seamlessly.

Apple is suing one of its biggest iPhone partners for $1 billion

By Matt Swider

UPDATED Qualcomm is said to be overcharging for patents, which is making the iPhone even more expensive.

The best headphone deals in January 2017

By Nick Pino

TECHRADAR DEALS We've scoured the net for the best headphone deals and here's what turned up.

Audio

Premier League games are the latest to get the 4K treatment

By Parker Wilhelm

Need a distraction this weekend? How about some ultra-high def soccer?

Television

The best monitor deals in January 2017

By TechRadar deals

TechRadar Deals Looking for a screen upgrade? We've got just the thing with these great deals on monitors.

Peripherals
Honor 6X review

By James Peckham

CES 2017 Honor continues to make great phones for a lot less money than you’d expect – but is the Honor 6X the phone you should buy in 2017?

Phones

Amazon Prime review

By Ian Morris

We've tested and reviewed the entire Amazon Prime service so you can decide whether to sign up (you should!)

Anonymizer review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

It's been around for years, but does Anonymizer really know what VPN users need?

Utilities

Hands on: Homtom HT20 review

By Desire Athow

Not yet rated TechRadar Pro

A rugged phone with attitude – but does this device have too much of it?

Mobile phones

BTGuard review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Download torrents anonymously – if you can get connected…

Utilities

OverPlay review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

A popular UK-based VPN with plenty of features – but is the asking price justified?

Utilities

Hands on: Fuji GFX 50S review

By Kevin Lee

Not yet rated

Updated Fuji’s first mirrorless medium format camera has a huge 51.4MP sensor, and even bigger ambitions.

Cameras

Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 / FZ2000 review

By Matt Golowczynski

Recommended

Panasonic’s update to its excellent FZ1000 sports a beefed-up feature set to cater for videographers and telephoto fans.

Cameras

Hands on: ZTE Blade V8 Pro review

By Matt Swider

Not yet rated

CES 2017 You too can own a dual camera phone without spending a lot of money thanks to the Blade V8 Pro.

Phones

Blockless review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

A simple, straightforward and hassle-free VPN for the not-so-technical user.

Utilities

Hands on: Nintendo Switch review

By Gerald Lynch

Not yet rated

Updated The Nintendo Switch has to impress following the fall of the Wii U. Has the house of Mario done enough with its new machine?

How to secure your Amazon Echo

By David McClelland

Stay safe with Amazon’s AI assistant

World of tech

How to become a freelancer

By Alex Cox

TechRadar Pro

Put your skills up for hire and work when it suits you.

Internet

How to add two-factor authentication to Linux with Google Authenticator

By Mayank Sharma

We show you how to add two-factor authentication to Linux with Google Authenticator.

Stunning shutter speed effects

By Chris Rutter

Slow down or speed up your camera to get amazing effects. We reveal everything you need to know to choose and use shutter speeds creatively…

Cameras

How to get started with a VPN in Linux

By Arthur Baxter

We show you how to get started with a virtual private network service using the Linux command line.

Computing

How to use iOS 10

By Matt Hanson

Updated We bring you the best guides showing you how to use iOS 10.

Mobile phones

How to find emails more easily in iOS 10

By Alan Stonebridge

Discover how Mail in iOS 10 helps to hide irrelevant messages in an instant.

Mobile phones

How to download and play Super Mario Run

By Matt Hanson

Want to download play Super Mario Run on iOS or Android? Here's what you need to know

Gaming

iOS 10 problems: Here's how to fix the most common issues

By Matt Swider, Matt Hanson

Updated iOS 10 has been updated a number of times, but there's still problems. Here's how to fix the most common ones.

Mobile phones

How to avoid the latest iPhone-crashing bugs

By James Peckham

We show you the steps you need to take to avoid the rainbow emoji and Messages app crashing bugs.

Mobile phones

How to use Twitter

By Matt Hanson

Updated Learn how to use Twitter, gain followers and influence people with our collection of guides.

Internet
