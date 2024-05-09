Mint Mobile's unlimited plan now includes six months of Paramount Plus for free

Mint Mobile has just announced an awesome freebie for both new and existing customers on its superbly priced unlimited plan. For a limited time only, the prepaid carrier is now throwing six months of the streaming service Paramount Plus. That gets you unlimited access to thousands of shows from MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, as well as movies from major studios like MGM and Miramax.

While this particular promotion is only for the basic Paramount Plus Essential tier, this freebie is stackable with the myriad of other excellent Mint Mobile deals that are currently available at the carrier. That means, for example, you can bundle in this free streaming service with the introductory deal on the unlimited plan, which gets you three months of service for just $15 per month.

As an overview, Mint Mobile is one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now if you're looking for generous data allowances on a budget. It operates a 'buy-in-bulk' payment model where you can pay for one, three, six, or twelve months of service. Since the yearly plan equates to the lowest monthly rates on average, the previously mentioned intro deal is a superb option if you're looking to try out the carrier - especially since you now get a great streaming perk too.

Free Paramount Plus at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile: get six months of Paramount Plus free at Mint Mobile

