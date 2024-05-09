Q Acoustics 3000c: probably the most affordable speakers at High End Munich

In case you've yet to be introduced to High End Munich (don't worry, they're a very friendly bunch), it's where the elite hi-fi brands go to flex – see the wild audio experiences, the outrageously expensive system separates or the mind-blowing headphones I've been lucky enough to try over the years.

So, Q Acoustics’ new 3000c loudspeaker series is something of a novelty at the elite German trade show. Why? Well, because "affordable" isn't a word you often hear at High End Munich – and affordable is what these are.

But that doesn't mean the British company isn't serious about sound; our recent five-star review of the Q Acoustics M40 HD proves that. Also, the new speakers all feature Q Acoustics' notable C3 (or Continuous Curved Cone) driver design, first introduced in the firm's 5000 series, to build on the legacy of the 3000i – Q Acoustics’ popular speaker series launched in 2018.

What's perhaps most notable to me is that while every model in the 3000c series features the acoustic cabinet innovations first introduced in the company's high-end Concept range of loudspeakers (see our five-star Q Acoustics Concept 300 review for more on this) they come in at a much lower price point.

The company bills the 3000c series as "the perfect entry-point into a modern audiophile world, or as a cost-effective speaker upgrade". So let's take a closer look…

The 3050c floorstander is perhaps my ideal pick – in the new Pin Oak lighter finish. (Image credit: Q Acoustics)

The Q Acoustics 3000c family comprises the 3010c bookshelf pair, 3020c standmount speakers, 3030c larger standmount speakers, 3050c floorstanders, with the 3090c center-channel completing the lineup for a home cinema speaker setup.

3000c series audio innovations include a new "ground-up" C3 (pronounced ‘C-cubed’) Continuous Curved Cone mid/bass profile, a hermetically sealed high-frequency driver unit that is mechanically isolated from the baffle, cabinets built with the company's proprietary P2P (Point to Point) bracing, and patented HPETM (Helmholtz Pressure Equaliser) tubes to help disrupt the build-up of standing waves in the 3050c floor-standing speakers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What of that special C3 cone? Q Acoustics tells us, "Significant advances in the design of a loudspeaker drive unit are rare – but the C3 driver successfully addresses shortcomings in established drive unit design, (combining) the bass performance advantages of a traditional straight conic cone with the midrange and high-end control of a flared cone."

In terms of aesthetic, the UK speaker specialist says that the 3000c range is "more visually minimal with no discerning joints or bolts" thanks to a new one-piece driver trim, in satin nickel or satin chrome, if you go for the white finish, but you can choose between four new modern and high-quality finishes, including new lighter (Pin Oak) and darker wood (Claro Rosewood), alongside Satin White and Satin Black.

Q Acoustics is up against pricey competition – but that's no bad thing…

All of the models are set to arrive in August. But just how affordable are we talking? (Deep breath) Q Acoustics 3010c bookshelf option will be priced at $399 / £329 / € 399 (around AU$600); Q Acoustics 3020c standmount is set to cost $499 / £399 / € 499 (around AU$750); Q Acoustics 3030c larger standmount will set you back $649 / £499 / €649 (around AU$980); Q Acoustics 3050c floorstander will cost $1,199 / £899 €1,199 (in the region of AU$1,820) and Q Acoustics 3090c center channel will be available for $399 / £299 / € 399 (so somewhere around AU$600).

The company will also be offering the speakers in 5.1 home cinema packages (with a suitably-sized Q Acoustics subwoofer, depending on which speakers you go for), with pricing still to be confirmed.

When you consider that Q Acoustics is sharing the spotlight here with options costing hundreds of thousands of dollars (from the likes of Magico, Sonus faber, Wilson Audio and co), there's a lot to like for little money – and if we get the chance test them fully, they may well find their way onto our best stereo speakers buying guide.

You may also like