Dali's five-strong Rubikore speaker series is here to bring high-end sound to your home

Looking to level up your hi-fi system – or to add some serious speakers to your TV for a superior movie experience at home? Dali's all-new Rubikore loudspeaker series should be on your radar.

Last year, I heard Snoop Dogg on Dali's exciting Epikore 11 speakers at High End Munich (skip to the third entry) and I've never forgotten them – just as I haven't forgotten the high-end iO12 headphones, which arrived at the high-end trade show last year.

The five new models launching today (May 9) at High End Munich include two floor-standing options, a set of bookshelf hi-fi speakers (also known as standmount speakers, because nobody should really be putting quality hi-fi speakers on something as tremulous as a bookshelf), an on-wall option happily called Rubikore On-Wall, plus an LCR (left, center, and right channel) home cinema speaker, helpfully named the Rubikore Cinema.

The two floorstanders within the range (Rubikore 8 and Rubikore 6) as well as the smaller Rubikore 2 bookshelf speakers boast enclosures equipped with Dali's Continuous Flare Reflex Ports to help maximize efficiency while reducing noise. The entire Rubikore series also introduces a new low-loss dome Tweeter – which, says Dali, "omits ferrofluid in the magnet gap". Why would you want that? To aim for the highest resolution in high-frequency sound (those cymbals, bells, synths and soprano voices), that's why.

Are they set to feature in our best stereo speakers buying guide? Time will tell – but I'd say there's a strong chance.

Rubikore 2 (4) 6, 8, who do we appreciate?

Three Rubikore Cinema speakers around the TV (one in landscape, two in portrait) and a Rubikore On-Wall speaker, on the wall on the right (Image credit: Dali)

Dali! (Sorry.) What's the main difference between the two floorstanders in the new Rubikore range? Driver count: Rubicore 8 (main image) combines three of Dali's new proprietary 6.5-inch double magnet paper and wood fiber Clarity Cone Technology SMC bass/midrange drivers; Rubikore 6 combines two. Within their crossover circuits, both speakers also use Dali's patented SMC Kore inductors which, according to Dali, "significantly reduce signal loss" and should help each tower make the most of its respective driver array.

The standmount Rubikore 2 brings Dali Kore inspired tech to a more compact speaker, with just the one 6.5-inch inch bass/driver working with that new Dali designed tweeter.

The Rubikore On-Wall brings all of Dali's know-how to a shallower, low-profile, wall-mounted loudspeaker that's designed, says the company, for both traditional stereo and home theater roles. It combines the special 6.5-inch paper and wood fiber Clarity Cone Technology SMC bass/midrange driver with a rotatable Dali hybrid tweeter. The idea here is versatility – something that boasts wide dispersion whether it's used in stereo, center or surround channel applications. That Dali hybrid tweeter module and rotatable baffle combines a 29mm low-loss soft dome tweeter and a 17 x 45 mm planar tweeter, working together.

Finally, Dali says its Rubikore Cinema is "the ultimate Dali home cinema loudspeaker". This is a home theater LCR solution, promising left, center and right channel roles but within a compact enclosure. It also boasts that rotatable Dali hybrid tweeter and it can be installed in either landscape or portrait orientation. This, says Dali, makes it possible to use the exact same speaker for front and center applications "for the ultimate home cinema experience".

Dali's entire Rubikore Series will be available from June, in your choice of High Gloss Black, High Gloss Maroon, Natural Walnut and High Gloss White, priced as follows: RubiKore 8 £5,999 (pair) / Rubikore 6 £4,499 (pair) / Rubikore 2 £2,299 (pair) / Rubikore On-Wall £1,299 / Rubikore Cinema £1,799 – which means prices start at around $1,630 or AU$2,460 for the On-Wall option, and go up to around $7,520 or AU$11,380 for the largest Rubikore R8 towers.

