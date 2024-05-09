The leaked Beats Pill speaker may have just showed up again in iOS 17.5

Thanks to some not-so-subtle leaking by various celebrities in recent weeks, we know that a Beats Pill speaker is most probably on the way – and new images spotted in the upcoming iOS 17.5 software all but confirm it.

Some digging through the iOS 17.5 test code done by the team at AppleInsider has revealed the rumored speaker in three different colors: black, gold, and red. No other information is attached, so we're left guessing as to details such as price and release date.

Apple itself has said iOS 17.5 will be out in the very near future – presumably with support for the upcoming speaker – and considering the Beats Pill leaks we've seen so far, it shouldn't be too long before everything is made official.

Only a few days ago we saw a couple of refreshed Beats products break cover, and our full Beats Solo 4 review gives you the rundown on one of those products – the new headphones bring with them spatial audio and up to 50 hours of battery life.

The Beats continue

The last we saw of this particular speaker range was the Beats Pill Plus, which was discontinued back in 2022. It would seem that someone on the Beats team feels it's time for another attempt at making one of the best Bluetooth speakers in the business.

Unfortunately we can't give you any idea of the sort of proposition the new Beats Pill speaker might present. The Beats Pill Plus, for reference, weighed in at a little over 1.5lbs / 0.75kg and cost $230 / £190 / AU$360 when it was launched.

Our wishlist for a new and improved model isn't anything out of the ordinary: superb sound, impressive battery life, and a price that isn't going to break the bank. Hopefully that's not too much to ask, Beats?

This isn't the only compact portable speaker leak we've seen this week either: images purporting to show the Sonos Roam 2 have found their way online, so anyone in the market for a speaker for playing tunes on the move is about to get a couple of notable new options.