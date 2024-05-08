The leaked Sonos Roam 2 speaker design looks awfully familiar

The Sonos Roam 2 has long been expected to launch this year, with rumors pinning its release down for some time in June. That hotly anticipated announcement is looking even more likely with the appearance of the audio gadget’s first leaked images.

This leak comes via The Verge, which was able to obtain images of what it says is a "prerelease Sonos Roam 2". Not only does this serve as the most convincing evidence yet that a next-gen Sonos portable speaker is landing soon, it also gives us some insight into the product’s design.

If you were expecting major changes, prepare to be disappointed.

Leaked images of the Sonos Roam 2 from The Verge (Image credit: The Verge)

The Sonos Roam 2 leak shows a gadget that’s nearly identical to its predecessor. The two standout differences (the term 'standout' being used liberally here) are that the Sonos logo now matches the main speaker body – so it’s black on the black Sonos Roam 2 rather than white, as it was on the original – and that the underside houses a dedicated Bluetooth pairing button.

The latter should make it a lot simpler to connect your Roam 2 to your phone or other Bluetooth – hopefully removing the need to sync it with your phone first via Wi-Fi.

How deep do the similarities go?

Unfortunately the leak doesn’t give us any idea of the Sonos Roam 2’s all-important sonic capabilities, though if it can improve upon its predecessor we shouldn’t have much to worry about.

In our Sonos Roam review we commended the wireless speaker’s “powerful audio performance” especially for a smallish, “easily portable” speaker. Though the bass was described as “overwhelming” – so bass-haters might not appreciate the beats it puts out. If the Roam 2 can surpass these results for around the same price point, we’ll be golden.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To know exactly how the Sonos Roam 2 performs we’ll have to try it out for ourselves, and hopefully we'll have that opportunity soon. As always, we should take leaks with a pinch of salt, but these images and the other rumors are all pointing to a launch fairly soon. We’re patiently holding our breath for some official news to drop.