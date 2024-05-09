Technics’ turntable collab with Lamborghini brings new meaning to the phrase ‘direct drive motor’

Technics has revealed a special-edition turntable it has created in collaboration with car manufacturer Lamborghini, called the SL1200M7B. Priced officially at €1,499 (about $1,610/ £1,299 / AU$2,449) the SL-1200M7B is expected to ship around July 2024.

Announced at High End Munich 2024 – where we've already seen Q Acoustic reveal its Q3000c speakers and Dali unveil its five-strong range Rubikore speaker range – Technics, which makes some of some of the best turntables around, announced the arrival of the SL1200M7B with the player on display next to, what else, but a striking orange Lamborghini Revuelto – revealing the collab in style. (See below.)

The 1200M7B, a direct-drive turntable, comes built-in with features inspired by Technics' popular 1200Mk7/1210MK7 DJ turntables, including pitch control and reverse play functions. It also comes with a high-rigidity cabinet, high damping insulator and utilizes a two-layer platter structure to improve stability and reduce vibrations.

The SL1200M7B's coreless direct drive is said to offer "stable rotation free of cogging" and there's a starting torque/brake speed adjustment function as well (never have torque and brake been more apt terms in a turntable).

How else do you announce a Technics x Lamborghini collab than with an actual Lamborghini Revuelto? (Image credit: Future)

Vibrant design – and a novelty, free gift

In terms of aesthetics, the SL1200M7B will be available in three colors: green, orange and yellow, which are the most iconic liveries of Lamborghini's cars. It will also feature a Y-shaped design, again inspired by Lamborghini. The stylus illuminator will feature a bright and long-life LED too.

Buyers of the SL1200M7B will also receive an interesting free gift – a picture disc vinyl, featuring a shot of the Revuelto's tyre on the record itself, which comes with recordings of both engine and driving sounds of iconic Lamborghini motors, including the Murciélago LP 640 and 25th Anniversary Countach.

This isn't the first audio and car design collaboration we've seen, with Cambridge Audio recently revealing a DeLorean themed version of its Evo 150 streaming amp (and there have been quite a few more) – the two markets have always gone hand in hand.

The non-Lambo SL120MK7 is available for $1,099 / £899, though, so you are paying a fair amount more for this special-edition turntable. Are the design tweaks and extra features worth it? That's between you and your bank manager.