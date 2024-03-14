Great Scott! Cambridge Audio has released a DeLorean themed version of its Evo 150 streaming amp

Cambridge Audio has announced that it is the official partner of DeLorean Motor and to celebrate, it’s releasing a special DeLorean edition of its Evo 150 streaming amplifier. The Evo 150 DeLoren Edition is available to buy on Cambridge Audio’s website, amongst other retailers, in the US now and will be released in the UK from April 2024.

Retailing for $3,199 / £2,099 / around AU$4,066, the Evo 150 DeLorean Edition’s design takes inspiration from the iconic DeLorean DMC-12, the car used as the time machine in Back to the Future. The side panels, which are interchangeable, mimic the design on the DMC-12’s front grille for a nostalgia trip or there are silver brushed metal side plates with the logo from DeLorean’s upcoming sports car, the Alpha 5. The chassis itself has also been stripped back to a silver, brushed metal, which is also a homage to the DMC-12.

The Evo 150 was initially released in 2021 and currently retails for slightly less than the new special edition at $2,999 / £1,999 / AU$3,999. The all-in-one streaming amp carries 150W of amplification and a stack of connectivity features, including Wi-Fi and aptX HD Bluetooth with support for Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz built-in and hi-res playback.

It also comes with connections for both analogue and digital including XLR, HDMI, USB, optical and a built-in MM phono stage for connecting one of the best turntables. It uses a ESS SABRE ES9018k2m DAC and Cambridge Audio’s own StreamMagic platform to connect all streaming options into one place.

Vintage display

The Volume Units (VU) display (pictured) is coming via a software update in May 2024 to all Cambridge Audio Evo devices. (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

This wasn’t Cambridge Audio’s only announcement though. Coming in a future software update, which is expected to be released in May 2024, all Cambridge Audio Evo devices, including the Evo 75 and Evo 150 standard edition as well as the new DeLorean edition, will be able to display Volume Units (VU) on the Evo’s 6.8 display screen.

The VU display was a sought after feature from users, according to Cambridge Audio, and offers something different for those who don’t want to display current track and album artwork info, which is the default option. The design of the VU display mimics the dials of amps from years gone by and reminds us of the speed dials in the iconic DMC-12 time machine. It's a thoughtful retro feature that'll likely look great on all Cambridge Audio Evo devices.