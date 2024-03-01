I heard Wharfedale's unusual new stereo speakers and they were mind-blowing

At the recent Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024, Wharfedale debuted its new standmount speaker, the Super Denton. I got to have a listen - and was absolutely blown away.

The Super Denton, the latest entry in Wharfedale’s Heritage range which includes the Denton 85th anniversary editions and Linton, is a 3-way standmount speaker that may be small in stature but packs a mighty punch.

The demo took place in a spot buried in the lower ground floor (where phone signals went to die) of the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Bristol, the location of the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. Refreshments were waiting in the warmly lit space where I and other show attendees were invited to listen to the Wharfedale Super Dentons, which for the demo were connected to the Audiolab 9000 series of products, including the Audiolab 9000N network streamer and 9000A amp.

The Wharfedale Super Denton (pictured left and right) hooked up to the Audiolab 9000 series amp and streamer (pictured central) (Image credit: Future)

The chosen track that was streamed was from Ray LaMontagne, and it became immediately apparent the Super Dentons were something special. It sounded wonderfully warm and subtle, with crisp and clean vocals and gentle, detailed acoustic guitar. As the track gained more instruments, it became clear how well-balanced the Super Dentons were - nothing took priority or overwhelmed the mix.

The Super Dentons are a smaller alternative to the Wharfedale Lintons, but that didn’t stop them from having plenty of power. It was noted that the system wasn’t running a sub and I found that surprising indeed. (Other attendees throughout the day apparently had enquired about a sub and were also surprised to learn there wasn’t one.). The Super Dentons carried a weight and heft that easily filled the room, even over the hubbub of voices once the ‘official demo’ was over.

Once the mingling began, music from various genres kicked in, and none seemed out of place - the Super Dentons handled all with ease. A particular highlight was a thumping metal track that pierced the air and caused everyone to turn their heads. Pushed to a high volume, the thrashing guitars and drums didn’t worry the Super Dentons a bit (something noted by a metal fan such as myself).

The quality and weight of sound I heard from the Super Dentons, which is in the ballpark of speakers such as the KEF LS50 Wireless II and Dali Oberon 3, carried a serious presence, and in a show full of indulgent speakers, was one of the real standouts.

The Wharfedale Super Denton (pictured) has a simple, vintage-inspired design and hides some serious audio chops. (Image credit: Future)

Specs

With an offset layout for the tweeter and mid-range driver, the Super Denton’s design steps away from the norm and certainly prompted questions during the demo I attended. But whatever it did, it worked. The tweeter is a 1-inch soft dome, the mid-range driver a 2-inch dome – the same one used in Wharfedale’s Evo series – and they are mated with a 6.5-inch woven kevlar bass driver. Frequency response is 52Hz - 20kHz and sensitivity is 87dB.

Visually, the Super Dentons take a classic, minimalist approach that is understated but beautiful. The simple wood veneer cabinet is available in Walnut, Mahogany and Black Oak, and it measures 360mm high x 246mm wide x 287mm deep (14.5 x 9.6 x 11.2 inches) They’re a bit bigger than some of the best stereo speakers, but it will be worth it to accommodate the extra bit of size.

The Super Denton retails for £999.95 (around $1,262 / AU$1,943) and is available starting March 4th.