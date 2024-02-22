Pro-Ject’s Juke Box E1 turntable brings vinyl, Bluetooth and amps in an ultra-chic all-in-one

One of the most-loved all in one turntables is the Pro-Ject Juke Box E, one of our top picks for turntable newbies. That's because it delivered everything you need for a fully-featured, high quality hi-fi without having to shop around for the right components or worry about setting it up; simply add your own speakers and you're good to go.

And now there's a new version of the stylish all-in-one turntable, the Pro-Ject Juke Box E1. It keeps everything that was great about the Juke Box E and adds some worthwhile improvements.

I've yet to hear this in action but we really rate Pro-Ject turntables: there are currently two models from the brand in our best turntables guide, and the firm's turntables are regular recipients of five-star reviews from our sibling publication What Hi-Fi?.

So what's new?

Pro-Ject Juke Box E1: key features and specifications

Like its predecessor, the Pro-Ject Juke Box E1 is a turntable based on the popular Pro-Ject E1. While that is a stand-alone unit, the Juke Box version comes with its own built-in pre-amp, phono stage, Bluetooth receiver and 50W per channel Class D power amplifier. And there are some key improvements in this new version. There's a reworked tonearm design with a new headshell; a new platter, made from anti-resonant ABS polymer; a new damped DC motor; and a new electronic speed change.

The turntable here is belt driven with an Ortofon OM5e cartridge and plays at 33 or 45rpm. There are speaker outputs, fixed line outputs and phono outs, and there's an analogue line-in and Bluetooth streaming so you can play external sources through the Juke Box's amplification. The included remote enables you to switch inputs, change loudness presets or adjust the bass and treble – something that's often useful with streaming audio, especially from poorer quality sources. As before, the Juke Box E1 comes pre-configured with the tracking force and anti-skating adjustment already set.

There's a choice of three high gloss colours, red, black and white, and there's also a more traditional walnut finish. Whichever one you choose, the price is $799 / £599 or £799 if you want a set of Pro-Ject Speaker Box 5 speakers and accessories too – that option is available in the same high gloss red, black and white but not the walnut option. Australia pricing is yet to be announced.