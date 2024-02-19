Lenco’s latest turntable is a super affordable option for vinyl and mixing beginners

Audio tech company Lenco has unveiled its latest record player, the Lenco L-3810. It’s an affordable direct drive turntable and a solid choice for anyone who loves vinyl but we think it’ll also be particularly appealing to budding DJs and music lovers. We can expect a sleek design, a switchable phono pre-amplifier, a USB connection to PC or Mac and more.

Like many of the best turntables in 2024, Lenco does a good job at making record players that combine that warm, nostalgic sound of vinyl with a sleek, modern design. And the L-3810 is another great addition to its lineup of turntables that fit this profile as it sounds like it will be packed with all of the conveniences of modern technology without a huge price tag.

From what we can tell from the specs shared by Lenco so far, the L-3810 would suit most people looking for a record player who don't want to spend a small fortune. However, we’d say it’s not for those demanding a flawless, premium sound. Instead, it strikes a perfect chord with music enthusiasts and aspiring DJs thanks to direct drive motor.

Lenco is already well-known for its affordable and accomplished decks, which is why the Lenco L-3810 may not be the cheapest record player around, but could be a good choice if you want a new turntable on a budget. It's priced at $499 in the US, £279 in the UK and AU$499 in Australia. It’ll be landing worldwide in March 2024.

(Image credit: Lenco)

Here’s why we’re excited for the new Lenco L-3810 turntable

Lenco has historically set a good standard with its turntables. Take the Lenco LS-410 , which we reviewed when it launched in 2022, it's an all-in-one solution with built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity. It didn’t boast the best sonic performance, but for its price it allowed listeners to enjoy vinyl and digital music with ease. The L-3810, however, takes a leap forward in terms of design and functionality.

The L-3810 sports a classic, user-friendly design. But Lenco promises it makes no compromises on audio quality. It comes equipped with an Audio Technica 3600 Cartridge, ensuring every detail of your favorite recordings is captured with the same warm and rich sound reproduction.

Lenco has also selected the best components to ensure optimal playback performance, including a removable headshell, Direct Drive mechanism for consistent speed, pitch control, an anti-skating mechanism, mechanical arm-lift, aluminium platter, a dust cover and more.

One of the most exciting features of the L-3810 is its ability to bridge the gap between analog and digital. With the capacity to digitize your vinyl collection via a USB connection to PC or Mac, the turntable invites you to carry your music collection wherever you go, ensuring your vinyl can be enjoyed across all sorts of digital devices.

The L-3810 turntable also boasts a switchable phono pre-amplifier, allowing seamless integration with your existing audio system. Whether connecting to the line input of amplifiers or speakers, the L-3810 is designed to enhance your listening experience. It supports the two most common vinyl playback speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, catering to LPs and singles of all sizes.

With stereo RCA and USB Type-B audio out connections and a sleek design available in white or grey, the L-3810's dimensions (15.1 cm H x 45 cm W x 36.5 cm D) make it a versatile and attractive addition to any audio setup and it should suit most spaces.

We’ll have to test the Lenco L-3810 turntable out ourselves to see if it delivers on its promises. But from what we can tell, this is another solid device from Lenco that's a good choice for any audiophiles and vinyl enthusiasts who want to explore their music in new and exciting ways but only have a limited budget.