I test hi-fi for a living and these are the 4 Black Friday turntable deals I recommend

Yes, there are dozens of turntables on sale for Black Friday. Some, I wouldn't touch.

These are not those decks. I want to draw your attention to four solid deals. Even if these players haven't featured in TechRadar's best turntables buying guide, I've been in this game for quite a while now and (whisper it) I used to be on the review team for TechRadar's sister publication, What Hi-Fi?.

What I'm saying is, this is my career and I know quality, performance and value when I see it. I also love the vinyl music experience; I love sticking on an LP and actually listening to it from beginning to end. There are no ads in a vinyl record, just glorious analogue audio quality with all its trademark warmth and fullness – and yes, those occasional pops as the needle tracks in my various imperfect presses.

But I digress. These are the turntable deals worthy of your time and energy. You may have already read my coverage of the Audio Technica AT-LP5x deal or most recently Cambridge Audio's in-house Alva ST 29% off deal, but here I've added a lovely cheap Lenco perfect for a fledgling collector, plus a slightly more expensive Pro-Ject deck that comes with a pre-installed Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, built-in amp and Bluetooth receiver.

Which is the best deal? I couldn't possibly say. Oh OK, for me the Audio-Technica deck edges it – the one-time cartridge specialist's class is showcased beautifully in the AT-LP5x. But if you're after a first turntable for a loved one who recently expressed a shy interest in vinyl collecting, (you should encourage this) that Lenco is a solid bet.

Obviously, should a deal worthy of sitting at the same table as these turntables land in my lap when we hit the big day, I shall add it here. But I only want you to have the best – so if this list remains short and sweet, so be it.

My top 4 Black Friday turntable deals for 2023

Audio-Technica AT-LP5x: was £379.99 , now £308 at Amazon

Audio-Technica's splendid direct drive deck was already good value at full price, but this healthy discount makes it a compelling option. As we said in our early Audio-Technica AT-LP5x review, the AT-LP5x is a great step up towards premium audio for those entering the world of vinyl fandom. It has briefly (ever so briefly) dropped to one penny under £300 before, but if you want an easy-to-use plate spinner that both looks and sounds great, and is only £8 off its cheapest ever price, have at this Audio-Technica winner!

Cambridge Audio Alva ST: was £849 now £599 at Cambridge Audio

At a huge 29% off the RRP (or £250 off), this is a deal and then some from the trusted UK hi-fi manufacturer. It's a belt-drive deck, it comes with a cartridge pre-installed and the built-in Bluetooth aptX HD means your vinyl can be streamed to any compatible Bluetooth kit, including headphones and speakers, at up to 24bit/48kHz Hi-Res quality. Or, you can deactivate it and simply use phono cables – it’s your call.

Lenco L-85: was £120 now £100 at HMV

A wallet-friendly plug-and-play deck ideal for fledgling vinyl enthusiasts. You get USB recording (for ripping your precious vinyl for digital safekeeping), a built-in phono stage plus a refreshingly balanced and enjoyable sound, especially when it comes to vocals.

Many sites actually list this deck at £129 (it has sold for up to £140) and although it once briefly dropped to £79.99 on Amazon, that was in September 2018 and sadly, I can't imagine it happening again. A ton for all this? Worth considering.

Pro-Ject Juke Box E: was £499 now £399 at Sevenoaks

This classy deck comes pre-fitted with an Ortofon OM 5E cartridge and has both a phono stage and pre/power amplification baked in to boot – plus a Bluetooth receiver.

Essentially, it’s an all-in-one system requiring only a pair of speakers to make it sing. If you thought a starter turntable system would be complicated to set up, Pro-Ject's Juke Box E1 proves otherwise. The deck comes pre-adjusted out of the box (tracking force and anti-skating is already calibrated for the pre-mounted Ortofon OM 5E cartridge) and you can select between red, white or black finishes.

