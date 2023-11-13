Wait, Cambridge Audio's Bluetooth hi-res turntable is 29% off for Black Friday? Wow

I'm not here to mess around and neither are you: the Cambridge Audio Alva ST, which was released in January 2022 but only hit shelves in June 2022, has been slashed from its RRP of £849 to just £599 at Cambridge Audio in the latest Black Friday bargain.

That's right,– where once an eight sat at the front of the three-figure asking price, you'll now see a five – a discount that (to save you doing the sums) equates to over 29% off, or £250 that stays in your bank account. I know.

Cambridge Audio Alva ST in huge Black Friday discount!

Cambridge Audio Alva ST: was £849 now £599 at Cambridge Audio

At a huge 29% off the RRP (or £250 off), this is a deal and then some from the trusted UK hi-fi manufacturer. It's a belt-drive deck, it comes with a cartridge pre-installed and the built-in Bluetooth aptX HD means your vinyl can be streamed to any compatible Bluetooth kit, including headphones and speakers, at up to 24bit/48kHz Hi-Res quality. Or, you can deactivate it and simply use phono cables – it’s your call.

With savings this good, who needs to wait around for those Black Friday deals on the big day proper (November 24)? And make no mistake: this is a serious deal.

We haven't tested this particular model, but its sibling, the Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2, gained a smash-hit 4.5 stars under intense review – as did the original Cambridge Audio Alva TT before it. In fact, as the world's first audiophile-grade wireless turntable, launched in 2019, we said under intense review: "New ground can only be broken once, and Cambridge Audio's hi-res wireless Alva TT turntable is now a benchmark product."

What we're saying is, this newer deck (just! The TT V2 launched in May 2022, the Alva ST arrived in June 2022) comes from strong stock. And you still get aptX HD wireless streaming, a pre-installed cartridge and the switchable integrated phono-stage you'll find in the Alva TT V2.

The main difference? The (much) more expensive TT V2 is a direct-drive deck, whereas the deck here on offer is a belt-driven turntable. And we haven't tested it – so you won't find our best turntables buying guide, where you certainly will find the Alva TT V2.

That said, if you want the convenience of Bluetooth with the option to go for a more traditional setup using cables, amps and speakers, (you can use the built-in phono stage or bypass it) from a revered name in hi-fi separates, this is an incredible deal.

Yes, I know I said the excellent Audio-Technica AT-LP5x deal I saw 11 days ago was the best turntable deal for Black Friday. But now I'm not so sure. After all, £250 off is a lot of money…

