Quick! Epic lightning deal at Amazon drops the MacBook Air M2 to a record-low price

Amazon has dropped a huge limited-time deal on the MacBook Air M2 that slashes Apple's premium laptop to a new record-low price. Act quickly and you can bag the MacBook Air M2 at Amazon for $829 (was $999) before the offer expires.

Even with the latest M3 model now available, this 2022 version of the MacBook Air is still a great buy today. As we said in our MacBook Air M2 review, this device offers excellent overall performance thanks to the power of the impressive M2 chip, a clear and crisp display, and a thin and portable design.

MacBook deals are more regularly available nowadays, but big record-breaking discounts such as this one are rare, making it one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year. The offer is already over 50% claimed at the time of writing, so I suggest you move fast if you want to bag this best-ever deal on the MacBook Air M2 as it's unlikely to be available for much longer.

MacBook Air M2 - record-low price at Amazon

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $829 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS 💰 A new record-low price

✅ Incredible performance, design and battery life

❌ Still pricey Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for a new lowest-ever price in a limited-time flash deal that's already over 50% sold out. We concluded that this is one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. If you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment. It's also better value for money than the latest M3 version as it's almost $200 cheaper.

Hopefully, you manage to pick up this limited-time offer on the MacBook Air M2 before it sells out. If you do miss out or want to compare it to what else is available right now, I've added more of the best MacBook deals below. Even so, I strongly doubt this offer will be beaten soon, even in the upcoming Memorial Day sales.