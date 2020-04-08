ExpressVPN price, trials, deals and discounts: the best offers April 2020

Without any question in our minds, ExpressVPN is the very best VPN in the world right now. But that doesn't mean it has to cost the Earth, and you're in the right place to discover how and where to get the best ExpressVPN prices and deals.

It's number one, because ExpressVPN has everything we admire in a VPN service - and it just keeps getting better. Its 3,000-odd servers distributed across almost 100 countries is a great place to start, with consistently fast connections speeds throughout the network.

Any VPN we recommend has to have your online security as a key focus, and ExpressVPN's tight no-logging policy, choice of four security protocols and solid kill switch help tick that box. If you do bump into any issues, it has fantastic tried and tested 24/7 customer support on hand to help you out. And it is of course available across Android and iOS, Windows and Mac, as well as on loads of TV streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

That's all very well...but how much is it going to cost you? We'll explain exactly what ExpressVPN deals are available at the moment and what the best prices are if you want to sign up now.

ExpressVPN price: what is today's best deal?

This special promotion isn't available just anywhere on the web, but TechRadar readers can get a massive discount and an extra few bonus months for free. When you sign up for Express's annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual 1 month cost, and it will up the subscription from 12 months to 15 at no extra cost.

How much does ExpressVPN cost?

ExpressVPN keeps things pretty straightforward. There are three plans to choose from, with one-month, six-month and annual plans available. If you were to go directly to the ExpressVPN website, they would cost you $12.95 per month, $9.99 per month $8.32 per month respectively.

But - and it's a big, pleasing 'but' - ExpressVPN makes other, better pricing available to readers of certain websites. Meaning that if you click through from this link on TechRadar instead of heading back to Google and searching for the provider there, you'll be privy to a better ExpressVPN price for its 12-month contract, as well as that extra 3-month bonus.

The pricing available then becomes:

Quite clearly, the value improves exponentially as you commit to a longer subscription - you'll get the equivalent of virtually half off of you grab an annual sub compared to a series of one month periods.

And don't forget...the 'one year' price is actually 15 months of the service - as explained above - thanks to ExpressVPN's current 'three months free' promotion. Fantastic value.

ExpressVPN trials: can I try for free before I commit?

Like pretty much every other provider out there, ExpressVPN is indeed a VPN with a free trial. Or, rather, a money back guarantee.

That means that once you have signed up - for any of the one-month, six-month or annual ExpressVPN plans as described above - you'll have 30 days within which you can cancel, and you'll be refunded anything you've spent without any quibbles at all from Express.

How good is ExpressVPN?

A quick look at our ExpressVPN review will tell you...we've given it the full five stars out of five.

The reasons are multitudinous - hence our 2,000+ word review! As we've said, the service's security credentials are second to none, making it an obvious first choice if privacy is your primary concern.

If you were weighing up VPNs for streaming, our testing found that it successfully unlocks watching the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video content when overseas and relatively painlessly. While its Chrome extension and apps for Android and iOS are as excellent as the main Windows and Mac clients.

It also tows the line nicely between basic use for inexperienced users, and adde features for people who want that bit extra from their VPN.

How do ExpressVPN prices compare to the competition?

ExpressVPN is reassuringly expensive compared to the other big services out there - it makes complete sense that the undisputed best service out there is also the least affordable - and so doesn't make it into our list of best cheap VPN providers guide. Although that combination of 49% discount and extra three months free still certainly makes it competitive.

If cost is your greatest concern, then you're probably better off looking at Surfshark. It's still a top quality VPN, but can be obtained for a lower cost if you're comfortable signing up for a full two years. In fact, the effective monthly cost comes in at less than $2/£2.

And if you've heard of NordVPN and want to know how that compares, it again is cheaper than ExpressVPN - as long as you're happy to commit for a while. The one month and one year plans are quite similar, but Nord really starts looking attractive if you sign up for multiple years - right now the effective monthly cost is $3.49 if you subscribe for three years.

To see what offers all our favorite providers are currently running, check out our up-to-the-minute VPN deals guide.