Logitech vs Razer webcams: which are best?

Logitech and Razer might not be the only webcam manufacturers, but theirs are among the best. Logitech’s webcams were in such high demand during the pandemic that they were sold out for months. They still are, especially with people switching to a hybrid working setup and still need to jump on video conferences. Razer’s feature-rich webcams, on the other hand, are popular with gamers and streamers.

The question now is, which manufacturer offers the best webcams ? It’s not a matter of quality, as both Logitech and Razer are well-known for making excellent computer peripherals. Both also have very similar offerings in terms of price, resolution, and ergonomics.

In the battle of Logitech vs Razer, it’s a matter of how you’ll utilize your webcam. Lucky for you, we’ve tested quite a few of them ourselves and can help you figure out which brand to go with and which model to go for.

Logitech vs Razer webcams: similarities

The thing that makes choosing hard between these two manufacturers is that their webcams are largely similar in terms of the basic features. Both Logitech and Razer have 4K resolution models, for example, sitting at the same price range and target the same audience – the pros. Meanwhile, their mid-range webcams come with 1080p resolution and are more affordable and accessible to casual users.

That’s not all; most Logitech and Razer webcams come with versatile, articulating mounts built-in. Thanks to them, you don’t need to spend extra on an accessory or come up with ridiculous ways to mount yours because simply attaching it tool-free to your laptop or display isn’t possible.

Logitech vs Razer webcams: differences

Delve in deeper, and you’ll find significant differences between these two manufacturers that should make it easier for you to decide. Logitech targets consumers and business users, which means that it focuses on making webcams and webcam accessories that are simple yet sleek, feature-filled but not festooned with extra frills.

The company has an offering or two for content creators, like the Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam (opens in new tab) and the Logitech Litra Glow streaming light (opens in new tab). But, it’s still the brand to go for if you’re a casual user, a business professional, or a budget-conscious consumer looking for a functional and reliable option.

Razer, unsurprisingly, targets gamers and streamers, which means that its webcam models – it has three so far – are packed with features that such users appreciate. Such features include compatibility with popular streaming programs and fully customizable settings, which should prove helpful to game streamers both novice and pro. Its most expensive offering even comes with adaptive light sync and an adjustable field-of-view so that you’ll always look good no matter where and what time of the day you’re streaming.

Razer’s webcams, therefore, are best for users who are passionate about gaming and producing gaming-related content, rather than casual or business users. Not that they can’t be used to jump on a video call with your family or with your colleagues, but they may be less of a great value. You’re paying for those extra streaming features, after all. A 1080p Razer webcam will set you back as much as a Logitech 4K webcam. There are also no budget options in Razer’s lineup.

Which webcam is for you?

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech StreamCam gets our vote as the best webcam overall because it ticks off many things for several types of users. It’s a webcam designed for streaming, but it also serves casual users looking to connect with family and friends, as well as remote working professionals, extremely well. Among its great features include the dual omnidirectional mic that helps reduce environmental noise, auto-framing and its aperture/ISO real-time adjustments. It also uses a USB-C port to make it easy for ultrabook and Mac users, and isn’t as pricey as other business webcams.

Read our full review: Logitech StreamCam

(Image credit: Logitech )

High-profile business professionals require that 4K resolution for that sharp, top-notch image quality that will impress everyone, whether they’re in a team meeting or actually meeting with clients that demand the best. That’s where the Logitech Brio UHD Pro webcam comes in handy. It comes with all the premium features as well as many high-end frills, including HDR, RingLight 3, digital zoom and three different fields of view so you can look your best, plus two omnidirectional mics with noise-canceling technology so you’ll sound your best. It’s also certified for many streaming, broadcasting and video conferencing apps. At this point, its Windows Hello support feels like icing on cake. It’s not cheap, but it’s more than worth it for its target market.

(Image credit: Razer)

With its bigger pixel size, adaptive light sensor, HDR support and ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor, the Razer Kiyo Pro is able to focus on having better low light performance instead of delivering ultra high definition image resolution. That makes sense, especially for game streamers who need the best low-light performance. Of course, you’re still getting superb resolution. Thanks to its 5GB/s stream signal, you don’t have to compress your video, which means you’ll stream at the best picture quality possible. It’s expensive, especially for a 1080p webcam, so only invest if you can maximize those features.

Read our full review: Razer Kiyo Pro

(Image credit: Amazon)

Not everyone needs 1080p resolution for video calls, which means not everyone needs to spend more than $50 on a webcam. Those who just need a great quality one to connect with family and friends will love Logitech C270, which is one of the best cheap webcams on the market. It’s not only compatible with Zoom and Skype, but it also boasts auto light correction and a mic that reduces background noise to make sure there are no distractions when you’re on those calls. The best part is the appealing price tag, which is under $30.

(Image credit: Razer)

Budding streamers who can’t afford the $200 price tag of the Razer Kiyo Pro will certainly be happy with its younger brother, the Razer Kiyo. It’s limited to 30fps, but it comes with its own set of excellent streaming-focused features that make it a great entry-level streaming webcam. Perhaps its marquee feature is the studio-like ring light that comes built-in, which is customizable and ensures that you don’t spend extra on good lighting. The webcam itself is fully customizable via Razer Synapse 3 so you know you can still achieve that excellent broadcast-level picture quality without shelling out money you might not have.