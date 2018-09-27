How to unblock Minecraft with a VPN

Minecraft is so good that some schools have it as part of educational training. Yet others won't even let you access the block-based brilliance because they've blocked you, likely without seeing the irony.

Fear not, fair virtual builder and explorer, there is a way to continue gaining access to the fantastic land of Minecraft even when your institution has restricted it at an IP address level - the trick is to simply download a VPN. Using this, your location is virtually switched so the access to blocked sites like Minecraft's servers can once again be granted. Althoug it's worth noting that you do have to install the VPN, so if you're using a school, college or work laptop you'll likely need admin privileges to get the Virtual Private Network installed and running.

So which VPN is the best for the gaming job in hand? Our favourite right now is ExpressVPN as it does just what you need. But take a look at the list to see how your needs line up.

How to unblock Minecraft

Once you've picked your favorite VPN service, perhaps from our selection of the top three below, then you can download and install. Once that's done you're ready to get started.

Simply open the VPN and select a country you want to appear to be in, ideally another city in your own will likely be fastest for the purposes of Minecraft fun times. and won't muck around with anything else. Hit the on button and you're ready to go.

The VPN will then make the network you're on think you're in another place, where no restrictions apply. This will allow you to go into the heart of your latest Minecraft adventure.

The best three VPNS to unblock Minecraft:

1. ExpressVPN

Our favorite all-round VPN

Number of servers: 1500+ | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 3

EXCLUSIVE - SAVE 49% 15 months $6.67 /mth 6 months $9.99 /mth 1 month $12.95 /mth ? Visit Site at Express VPN

Loads of devices supported

Over 1,000 very fast servers

Excellent support

Only three simultaneous connections

When it comes to a VPN you'll find your Minecraft needs and beyond are well served by ExpressVPN. This service is simple and easy to use yet offers all the security protocols and a whopping 1,500 servers to keep you online at high-speed, safely. You also get round the clock customer support so you can rest easy knowing you'll get online, no matter what. Don't miss out on an exclusive 49% discount that TechRadar now offers where you get 3 months free with an annual plan .

2. IPVanish

Rapid speed, no logs and 24/7 support

Number of servers: 1,000+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

12 months $6.49 /mth 3 months $8.99 /mth 1 month $10 /mth ? Visit Site at IPVanish VPN

Strict zero-log policy

"World's fastest VPN"

24/7 customer support

No free trial

Get IPVanish if you want super fast connection speeds with really tight security. Thanks to a strict no logs policy you can relax knowing your identity is hidden as you enjoy Minecraft where you're not meant to be able to access the fun. IPVanish offers over 1,000 servers spread worldwide and there's also the option to use this on up to 10 devices at once. Ideal for sharing with friends to get some multiplayer action going.

3. VyprVPN

So many IP addresses

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 3-5

12 months $5 /mth 12 months $6.67 /mth 1 month $9.95 /mth ? Visit Site at VyprVPN

Hot on security

Impressive speeds

Astonishing amount of IPs

Some logging (connection times, IPs)