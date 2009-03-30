Trending
 

Sony Ericsson C510

This mid-range performer mixes it up with impressive results

Our Verdict

Sony Ericsson's affordable Cyber-shot newcomer puts in a solid mid-tier performance

For

  • 3.2-megapixel camera with LED flash Cyber-shot user interface with Face Detection
  • Smile Shutter features
  • Sliding lens cover
  • HSDPA high-speed 3G connectivity
  • Music player
  • FM radio
  • Slimline desgn
  • Responsive numberpad
  • Motion sensor automatic screen orientation for some functions
  • Google Maps app pre-loaded
  • Good selection of mid-level features

Against

  • No Wi-Fi
  • Limited low-light shooting perfomance
  • No smartphone functionality
  • No touchscreen control
  • Video capture quality limited
  • Motion sensor doesn't work with all functions
  • In-box earphones are average
  • No 3.5mm headphone socket
  • Multi-connector positioning on side

Sporting the Cyber-shot brand, the C510 is geared up to be another of Sony Ericsson's photo-majoring mobiles.

It's not one of the high megapixel-count big hitters like the C905, however; the 3.2-megapixel cameraphone is instead billed as Sony Ericsson's most affordable Cyber-shot phone so far.

Its camera capabilities may be the big shot feature – it has an autofocus system with extra gadgetry like Face Detection and Smile Shutter, plus LED flash – but it also has a comfortable mid-tier level of functionality inside.

It's a 3G-enabled, HSDPA-equipped handset, supporting fast audio and video downloads and browsing, video calling, and has a bunch of standard-issue Sony Ericsson online-based applications including Google Maps and YouTube and blogging upload options onboard. Music and video players and an FM radio maintain the entertainment quota.

Mobile network operator 3's customised version of the C510 adds a few extra apps too, including an integrated Facebook application, Skype internet phone calling capability, and Windows Live Messenger instant messaging.