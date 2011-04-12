Corel VideoStudio Pro X4 review

Corel's latest effort is a great demonstration of interface design in action. At first glance, it looks simple. In practice, all the options you need are there, sitting unobtrusively out of the way until you need them.

For example, while both it and Roxio offer features to turn 2D footage into 3D, Roxio asks you to create a dedicated 3D project, and convert your files before inserting them. Corel just imports them as normal, but makes 3D an option at the export stage. It means a longer rendering time when you're done, but it gets you working on the timeline view that much faster.

The basic workflow is excellent, with everything integrated onto the same screen, performance boosted by support for Cuda and Intel Core, upscaling included as standard, and – cue the sound of cheers if your PC is set up to take advantage – dual-monitor support.

When the whole market is matched so closely in terms of raw functions, this is the kind of thing that can make all the difference.

VideoStudio never loses sight of the fact that it's a mid-range product, but its focus on handy features like creating proxies for hefty files makes it very comfortable to use. The freedom to simply rip off a panel and have it floating free or docked wherever you want it really helps when you're settling down for an evening's serious editing.

It's a particularly useful feature when you have a huge pile of media files to sort through, and having them in the same application is infinitely more convenient than them being hidden away in a separate organiser.

Many of VideoStudio's effects are gimmicky, and there some disappointments like the limited number of tracks to work with, but there's little to complain about. It's an excellent package, no matter how you like to work.

