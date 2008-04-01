Humax LGB22-DYT review

If you're looking for a decent TV for your bedroom, look no further

Second-room TVs rarely come as well-specified as this HD-ready 22in Humax IDTV.

With both analogue and digital tuners, it features a seven-day EPG for Freeview and a CI slot for pay-TV.

An ideal bedroom TV

The LCD panel has a healthy 1680 x 1050 resolution, a 160-degree viewing angle, a 5ms response time and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

It's ideally suited to bedroom users; there are clock and radio control functions on the front display backed by a radio alarm/snooze function.

Connections include an HDMI input, component input, an RGB-capable Scart, S-video and WXGA PC input. There are also analogue phono outputs backed by an SRS Trusurround XT mode.