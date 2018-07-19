Amazon Echo Show review

The Echo Show, like the Echo before it, is more of a fun, ancillary device than it is a true necessity. It adds value by combining devices you already have and ones you could buy at a lower price elsewhere – just look at the Amazon Echo Dot, for example. But all-together the Show is a marked improvement on the original Echo, and one that deserves a spot on the kitchen counter, if for no other reason as a gateway to the long-promised smart home.

The Alexa voice assistant, popularised by the company's Amazon Echo smart speaker range, has traditionally been an audio only experience, triggered by your voice and returning audio responses of its own. But the Amazon Echo Show, the most expensive of all the company's AI-equipped speakers, is not your average Echo.

Where other Echo devices are microphone equipped speakers only, the Echo Show also includes a display. Now, when offering up voice commands for Alexa to answer using data from the cloud, you can be presented with visual feedback as well as audio. Whether you're seeing a weather report or watching Amazon Prime movies content, it's a richer experience than is offered by the standard Amazon Echo line.

However, the execution of an extra-sensory dimension also, in many respects, makes it a more frustrating experience, too.

Interestingly, it looks like Amazon might have some competition in the smart display space soon. Given that Apple and Google have been playing catch up to create smart speakers, it's no surprise that rumors have been circulating about Google building its own smart display to rival the Echo Show. And let's not forget that Lenovo has already unveiled its Google Assistant-powered Smart Display , which should be landing in Summer 2018.

Design and set-up

Subtle, svelte design

7-inch touchscreen and 5MP camera

Speaker has been improved, but still not great

But microphone array is amazing through and through

Unlike the tower-like Amazon Echo, the Echo Show is made to fit any environment – its subtle black frame can blend into corners of your kitchen, living room or bedroom without attracting any attention to itself.

What gives the Echo Show away is the glowing screen, which lights up when you enter the room. The screen usually offers small tips on how to better use Alexa or prompts you to ask it about a trending news story. Ask Alexa to show you the story and not only will the smart speaker read it to you, but it will also display the text so you can follow along.

Should you decide to eschew privacy concerns entirely and keep your Amazon Echo Show in your bedroom, the Show does have a Do Not Disturb function, which darkens the screen and allows you to sleep without the bright light keeping you up.

The 7-inch touchscreen may sound substantial in relation to, say, a smartphone. But for a device designed to sit on your countertop or coffee table, it's, well, tiny – especially if you’re the kind of person who spends most of their days lounging in front of 65-inch TVs or gaming on 32-inch monitors.

The size of the screen will likely deter you from watching full movies on the Echo Show (though it does have access to Amazon Prime’s catalogue of content if you should choose to watch it) but it’s just large enough for you to see relevant information. And maybe that's okay, because it's clearly much more for snippets of information and watching content while you're multi-tasking. For anything else, you can use your TV or laptop.

Speaking of ‘just enough’, this is as good a time as any to talk about the front-facing speaker.

One huge problem we had with the original Amazon Echo was that its speaker – you know, the thing that comprised 50% of the product – sounded really subpar compared to the other Bluetooth speakers on the market at the time. But the speaker has been significantly improved: It’s still shallow, harsh at times and can be underwhelming when challenged face-to-face with another speaker in its weight class but all things considered the speaker here gets the job done.

The magic of the Amazon Echo Show happens with its far-field microphone array, which is located at the top of the speaker, encircling the volume up/down and microphone on/off buttons. It can hear you over the sound of a conversation or your blaring music. Words can be misheard or misinterpreted from time-to-time, but rarely do I feel like it’s the microphone array’s fault. It is, for the time being, Amazon’s real secret sauce.

The setup process, especially for those of us with an Amazon device already in the house, should go smoothly and quickly. Connect the device to the Alexa app on your phone via Wi-Fi, and you’ll be off to the races.

So, where does the Amazon Echo Show go? The living room? Does it belong in the kitchen? Should it sit on your nightstand and watch you while you sleep?

This is a matter of preference and while we can’t see everyone rushing to put a camera-equipped smart speaker in their bedrooms, the Echo Show is versatile enough to be in any room and remain relatively helpful.

For us, the Show’s place is in the kitchen, as that’s where it truly shines.

Day-to-day use

Alexa’s a great kitchen assistant

...But maybe not a bunkmate

Great smart home product compatibility

Skills are numerous, but not all are wonderful

But why choose the kitchen? What exactly makes Alexa a better kitchen aid than a living room companion? It’s a combination of the Echo Show’s skill set and personal preference.

Walking into the kitchen in the morning to make ourselves a cup of tea, it was nice seeing a fresh news story loaded onto the screen. We could get news briefings from NPR and ESPN while pouring the milk into a bowl of cereal, and ask what the commute would be like before running out the door. We’d come home, look up a recipe using some ingredients we’d have on hand, set the cooking mood with some old school R&B and ask Alexa to mind the timers. (You can check out our selection of the best Alexa Skills in our comprehensive rundown, as well as have a play with these great Alexa Easter Eggs.)

Now sure, Alexa could’ve worked just as well on the nightstand as it did out in the kitchen, and our phones were just as capable of setting timers and the mood for cooking, but there was something undeniably attractive about having it all rolled into one device.

Video calling

Video calling functionality is well implemented

Video and audio quality are both good

But functionality is limited compared to existing apps and services

One of the headline features of the Amazon Echo Show is its ability to make video calls to other Show owners, or any contacts you have with the Alexa app installed on their phone.

There are two kinds of video call offered by the Echo Show. The standard version is a normal video call, whereby you can choose to video call anyone in your contacts list. You can either speak their name directly, or ask to see a list of everyone you can video call which you can then scroll through using the touch screen.

Starting the video call then causes the recipients Echo Show to light up, and they’ll also get a notification through the Alexa app on their phone. They then have the option of either accepting the call through the Show or the app itself.

The second kind of video call is activated by asking Alexa to ‘drop in’ on one of your contacts. This is meant for use with family and close friends, because it starts the call without them having to answer their Echo. You’ll have to specifically allow any contacts you want to grant this permission to.

Suffice to say, that this functionality should be enabled sparingly, if at all. Although we can see the benefits if you are a family and you quickly want to drop in on the kids to get them down to dinner. We think a big shout always works best, but the Echo’s functionality could definitely work in that way.

Video calling quality on the Echo Show is decent, and the interface is intuitive

Once you get into a video call, both the quality of the video and the audio is solid on Echo Show to Echo Show calls. It’s not in the same league as a decent PC webcam, but it appeared similar in quality to the front-facing camera on your average smartphone.

Audio came through with a nice amount of clarity, making the most of the microphone array included in each Echo device.

Based on voice and video quality, we’d say the Echo Show is a good competitor for existing video calling solutions like FaceTime and Skype, however functionality is a lot more limited. For one thing you’re making a video call using a device that’s plugged into the mains and can’t be moved around the home, and nor can you have a call with more than one other person.

You'll also have problems if none of your friends own Echo Shows, which at this point we'd say is quite likely.

Amazon does allow you to make a call through the Echo app on a smartphone or tablet but we couldn’t find an option to switch between the two seamlessly. It’s a case of turning one off and adding another.

The functionality is well implemented, but it’s limited in comparison to the competition. And when you are on a call, Alexa functionality is limited. You can end the call by saying “Alexa, stop” but you can’t ask Alexa anything else when the video call is in progress.

Voice calling

Unlimited voice calling to any number in North America

But voice quality is subpar

Of course, if video isn’t all that important to you, you can use regular voice calling in the US, Canada and Mexico free of charge.

This will not only work from Alexa-to-Alexa devices, but also to any landline or mobile number as well. There’s no charge for using the feature and your friends will still see your name and contact info when you call.

From our testing, there seems to be an odd difference in quality between the quality of voice and video calls.

During voice calls, we found that words are regularly cut off by the Amazon Echo, and the sound quality isn’t fantastic for either party. It’s not the kind of thing you’d want to use as a substitute for a house phone, for example, and probably the last thing you’d ever want to make important business calls with.

Sometime down the road it’s possible that better services will come to the Echo – Skype, perhaps, or Google Hangouts. But for now, voice calling still leaves a lot to be desired.

Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Video integration

Music playback is good, and lyrics are a nice touch when they're available

Video playback through Amazon Prime Video is OK...

...but browsing it is a pain

The device also badly needs more video services

This is where things start getting fun. Amazon has been busy ramped up its paid-for Prime Music service so that it competes (in song number at least) to the might of Spotify and Apple Music. It also offers some lovely flourishes that work brilliantly with the Amazon Echo Show.

One of these is the ability to have song lyrics appear on the screen. And it’s great. Instead of just showing the artwork of the album or song you are listening too, the addition of lyrics draws you to the Echo Show and makes nice use of the screen. Granted, the lyrics aren’t available for every song but it’s nice that they are included at all.

Amazon hasn’t gone all the way with a bouncing ball over the lyrics yet but it’s definitely this type of functionality that will add to using the Amazon Show and the screen more.

Given that the main USP of the Amazon Echo is the screen, it’s a shame that Amazon keeps falling out with YouTube. But it looks like the problems with YouTube have been ironed out, with Amazon adding Video and Dailymotion support to the Echo Show too.

There's also Amazon Video integration and it’s half decent. The half that’s decent is how easy it is to load up. Say “Alexa, play Red Oaks” on Amazon Video and it will get the series up no problem. In our case we were on episode 5 and it had no trouble picking up where we left off.

All good so far, but the half that isn’t so decent is the ability to just browse Amazon Video. Say, “Show me Amazon Video” and you get a limited selection of things from Amazon Video that you can scroll through. Some are paid for and some are included with Prime. It doesn’t really allow you to delve in deeper, and that's a shame.

For it to work, you need to know what you want to watch and leave the browsing for the phone or tablet version.

Alexa: friend or foe?

Alexa has grown up a lot over the last few years

Some would say it’s still not up to par with Google Assistant





Although Google Assistant and Siri are quickly playing catch up, Alexa has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

The real learning curve of a product with Amazon's Alexa built-in is knowing what to ask Alexa, what works and what doesn’t. And then diving into Echo Skills to add abilities. These are a little like apps for your smart speaker, and there are now over 30,000 of them.

Check out TechRadar’s handy best Alexa Skills guide, but Amazon includes a little booklet with some starter ideas. These are pretty simple but effective.

You can ask Alexa what the time is, what the weather is like (you will have to input where you actually live for this), for a flash news bulletin, ask it a joke, to set a timer… there’s a whole host of things you can do without setting up a Skill.

Amazon has also recently rolled out a new beta feature called CanFulfillIntentRequest, which will let the developers of Skills tell Amazon the kind of questions their tool can answer. This means if a user makes a vague request, the new feature will scan all of the Skills in its database to find the one most likely to respond appropriately. So there’s no more confusion if you forget the triggers to specific Skills! Hurrah!

And there are plenty more Alexa updates on the cards soon too. One which has got us excited is the ability for Alexa to more naturally understand what we're blabbing on about. Starting soon, you won’t have to constantly say Alexa’s name to get her attention during a conversation - Alexa will just keep listening and responding until you’re finished asking questions.

Alexa Brain’s head, Ruhi Sarikaya, says these improvements will roll out to US, UK and Germany first, but refrained to give an exact date as to when we could expect the update to hit. Watch this space.

We liked

It’s not easy being first. You’re the one who has to explore uncharted territory. You’re the one who has to figure out the complex problems. And, at the end of the day, you’re the one that people are going to criticize when something goes wrong. So, in an effort to be more supportive of the pioneers in technology, the Amazon Echo Show is a smart trendsetter. The original Echo launched a legion of smart speakers and it’s likely that the Show will do the same for touchscreen-equipped hardware.

But the Show doesn’t win points on innovation alone – at its best, it is a helpful assistant for the kitchen. Alexa is a fantastic help when looking up recipes or calling up films to pass the time while slaving over the stove, and has basic answers to the most common questions.

It’s a great music streaming device that can now rival Sonos systems thanks to multi-room audio support and groups, and it does have unlimited calling… even if it’s not the best sound quality.

We disliked

In so many ways, the Amazon Echo Show is ahead of its time.

It has a neat video calling feature, but so far limited ways to use it. It has a whole new way to display information and yet, most of the time, it uses it in mundane ways like showing the lyrics for a song. It’s still one of the most well-connected smart speakers on the market – but using third-party apps isn’t a consistent experience, only adding to the frustration.

While some things have definitely improved since the original Amazon Echo – namely the speaker quality and addition of the touchscreen – it’s still within arm’s length of where we started. And that in and of itself is frustrating.

Final verdict

At $149.99/£199.99 (Australian price TBA), the Amazon Echo Show is a competent home helper. The addition of the screen is unique, and helps separate the Show from the crowd. Like the 5MP camera, the Show hasn’t quite made the most of the touchscreen, but that can – and likely will – change down the road.

The Echo Show, like the Echo before it, is more of a fun ancillary device more than it is a true necessity. It adds value by combining devices you already have and ones you could buy at a lower price elsewhere – just look at the Amazon Echo Dot, for example. But all-together the Show is a marked improvement on the original Echo, and one that deserves a spot on the kitchen counter, if for no other reason as a gateway to the long-promised smart home.