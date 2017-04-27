Your Vodafone contract may be about to jump up in price

Vodafone has confirmed it is going to be increasing its prices next month, but it won't be for every customer.

Anyone on Vodafone who is out of contract will see a price jump between 50p and £3.50 a month. If you're paying the top amount, that will mean an extra £42 a year on top of what you pay now.

A spokesperson for Vodafone told TechRadar, “We can confirm that some pay monthly customers, who are out of contract, will see an increase of between 50p and £3.50 per month depending on their price plan.

"They can move at any time to one of our new plans which give them unlimited texts, more or unlimited calls, far more data as well as our new roaming offers. All they need to do is call us on 191 or visit our website.”

Second rise since March

The new price jump comes after an inflation rise on Vodafone contracts back in March this year, which saw deals go up by 3.2%. That only affected customers who had entered their contract before May 2016 as Vodafone previously had a Fixed Price Promise for 12-month long contracts.

EE, O2 and Three also increased their prices to keep up with inflation, but all those networks kept price rises below 3%.

If you're out of contract and with Vodafone, the good news is you can move to any other deal. You'll likely want to move to a different deal as soon as possible to make sure you're not heavily affected by the price increases.