Xbox Series X restock: Ebuyer has Microsoft's console, but there's a catch

Xbox Series X stock has appeared at Ebuyer, but only a bundle is available. That means you'll have to pay £569.99 instead of the regular £449.99 as you're getting an additional Xbox Wireless Controller and Watch Dogs: Legion included.

This isn't an easy deal to just go and grab, though. You'll need to register for an Ebuyer account if you don't already have one, then email Ebuyer to order. Make sure you include your account number where possible, and stock is available on a first come, first serve basis.

Ebuyer tends to charge a £5.98 premium for next-day delivery and has previously let you collect the console if you'd prefer.

🔴Limited Xbox Series X stock is now live!🔴Grab this bundle that includes a copy of Watchdogs Legion and an additional controller!Make sure you read the production description that contains instructions on how to order!STOCKS WILL NOT LAST LONG 👉https://t.co/fpS3tXfhWN pic.twitter.com/EwmSs5zdmDMarch 4, 2021 See more

Microsoft’s flagship console has been out of stock for a number of weeks now, and when any consoles do appear, they don't last long. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the company has warned shortages could last until June.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

