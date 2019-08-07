Looking for your WoW friends from 2004? Blizzard has new forums for that

Remember that friend you used to play World of Warcraft with religiously? Maybe you raided after school on weeknights and explored Azeroth at weekend? But, somehow you lost touch. Life has a habit of getting in the way.

Well, Blizzard wants you to reconnect with those old friends through Classic Connections.

The World of Warcraft developer has opened new forums dedicated to helping you reconnect with your friends from 2004 to 2006, so you can play the upcoming World of Warcraft Classic together.

How does it work?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

So what do you do if you want to find MagicMike87 or Butterballz? Firstly, head over to the Classic Connections forums.

You'll then be presented with a thread tree of options to help you find your pal. Choices include whether they were Horde or Alliance, what type of server you played on together and what realm you mostly played.

You'll then be taken to a thread where you can post your character’s name, race and class, the name of your original guild on that realm and the character names of other players you’re hoping to reconnect with.

Happy hunting!

WoW Classic launches on August 27, so you're going to want to clear your calendar for the foreseeable future.