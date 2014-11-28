The Star Wars: Episode VII trailer has just debuted on iTunes

When the first trailer for The Phantom Menace was released in 1998, we already knew a lot about the movie. 16 years later we're getting our first peek at Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens, and aside from a few small teasers from director J.J. Abrams, we're going in completely blind. That's why we're so damn excited.

The trailer will be shown in 30 cinemas across the US, but more importantly, it's been put onto iTunes first (ok, apparently one cinema has already shown it). It's an interesting move for Disney to make, but as it means the whole world gets to share this special moment together, we're certainly not complaining.

So, what happens after Return of the Jedi? Click here for a taste.

