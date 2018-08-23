Winter is coming, so get swiping with Reigns: Game of Thrones edition

We consider Reigns to be one of the best phone games of all time, and Game of Thrones one of the best TV shows. So what better partnership than that between the royal-tyranny-simulating Reigns game and the murder-em-up TV show itself?

Reigns: Game of Thrones, combines the two, bringing the swipe-to-rule play of the Tinder-like mobile and PC game to George R.R. Martin's world of Westeros.

You'll get the chance to play as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa Stark and other Game of Thrones favorites and, in a first for the Reigns series, jump between characters to see other perspectives on the unfolding story.

Choose your own Westeros

In a smart move, the game doesn't stick too strictly to the Game of Thrones script, instead acting as possible outcomes of the visions of the fiery Red Priestess Melisandre. So, you might end up with a Westeros where Sansa Stark has married Jamie Lannister, or Cersei has rebuilt the Great Sept of Baelor.

Out in October, you can pre-order Reigns: Game of Thrones now.

The game is headed to the Apple App Store, Google's Play Store and Steam for PC gamers, where it'll cost $3.99 / £2.99 / AU$4.75.