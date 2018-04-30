Windows 10 April 2018 Update news, features and release date

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update is officially here as of April 30, so read on to find out why this new update is worth getting excited about.

In a lot of ways, Microsoft crafted one of the best operating systems it’s ever made with Windows 10. One of the reasons it’s so popular is the way Microsoft continues to support it with free major overhauls, like the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

As with any major update for Windows 10, the April 2018 Update (which was previously called the Spring Creators Update) brings a ton of exciting new features to the operating system, and we’ve gathered up everything we know about the update and dumped it right here in this article.

Luckily, you can now update to the Windows 10 April Update manually, and we even have a guide on how to download and install it now.

The Windows 10 April Update was originally scheduled to release on April 10, but thanks to some reliability issues leading to frequent BSODs on some PCs, it was delayed. But, Microsoft has since fixed these issues and the Windows 10 April Update is now available for download.

We now know that the official release date for the Windows 10 April 2018 Update is April 30. This will be the day when people can manually download and install the update.

However, if you want to wait until the Windows 10 April 2018 Update becomes available to download automatically, then it should start appearing from May 8, as previous rumors suggested.

This update is the product of over a year’s work, with features that were first tested by Windows Insiders, a group of testers who try out early versions of Windows 10, back in early 2017.

It was thought that the then-named Spring Creators Update would be releasing on April 10. Everything was pointing towards that date being real, until a major bug pushed Redstone 4 back. At least we don't have to wait any longer.

Because of the extensive testing process of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, we have a good idea of some – but not all – of the features that are coming.

Timeline

The Timeline feature was supposed to arrive with last year’s Fall Creators Update, but Microsoft didn't feel it was ready, so it was cut from the release. Now, after months of testing, it looks like it will debut in Redstone 4.

It shows a visual timeline of the desktop, allowing the user to jump right back into what they were doing on another device – and that includes Android and iOS handsets.

As well as allowing for this seamless transition when switching between different devices, it will also let the user revisit a desktop state from an earlier time. A bit like a Windows version of macOS Time Machine.

It could prove to be a really useful feature, so fingers crossed it’s ready in time.

User interface improvements

The way Windows 10 looks will get a big overhaul with Windows 10 April 2018 Update, with the ‘Fluent Design’ look giving making the operating system look better than ever when the Spring Creators Update arrives.

Many windows and menus you’re used to seeing will get a fresh lick of paint, and not only will Windows 10 look nicer, the operating system will be easier to use as well.

Near Share

Microsoft is looking to make wirelessly sharing files between devices easier than ever in Windows 10 April 2018 Update thanks to its new Near Share feature.

With Bluetooth and Near Share turned on (from the Action Center), you can quickly share documents and more by pressing the ‘Share’ button in apps (or in Windows Explorer) – which will then display nearby devices you can send the file to.

Focus Assist

With the Windows 10 April Update, Microsoft is taking ‘do not disturb’ to a new, and better, level with Focus Assist. This mode will allow you to shut off all notifications when you need to focus up and get stuff done. And, when you’re done with whatever you’re working on, Focus Assist will give you a detailed report with everything you missed while you were on a grind.

Quick Bluetooth pairing

Connecting your Windows 10-powered device to Bluetooth peripherals is also set to be much quicker and easier in Windows 10 April 2018 Update thanks to the new quick pair feature. When a device in pairing mode is within range of your Windows 10 device running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, a notification will appear prompting you to pair it. Click on it, and it will be accessible to your Windows 10 device, without having to go into Settings.

At the moment this only works with Microsoft peripherals, but hopefully we’ll see devices from other manufacturers make use of it when Windows 10 April 2018 Update officially releases.

Edge improvements

The Edge web browser is also getting a hefty amount of updates with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, as Microsoft continues to improve its software to compete with Chrome and Firefox.

A new-look menu grants you quick access to your bookmarks, history and other essential parts of the browser, and you can now quickly pin eBooks to the Start Menu when reading them in Edge.

Edge will also be better at automatically filling in forms with your information as well, making it easier to sign up for websites and the like. It will remember your payment card details as well (but not the security code on the back), making it easier to pay online. It’s good to see these new features, which Edge’s competitors have had for a while. Better late than never.

If you’re sick of websites blaring out sounds and music when you’re browsing, then the new ability to right-click on a tab and mute it will be a blessing, and InPrivate mode can now run certain extensions if you want it to.

Printing has also been improved thanks to the ‘Clutter Free’ option that removes the unnecessary text, images and more from pages when you print out websites, making them look nicer and saving on ink.

Edge will also get an updated look to match the Fluent Design theme of Windows 10.

Mixed Reality updates

We’ve also recently heard that Microsoft is adding a range of new features to its Mixed Reality platform with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

Heading up the list of improvements is a brand-new virtual environment for users to wander around. As well as the existing Cliff House, folks can now enjoy the Skyloft with its impressive city view (as opposed to the former’s ocean outlook). Think modern super-posh penthouse apartment, basically.

Other important changes have been implemented on the SteamVR front, including the introduction of haptic feedback for the motion controllers in SteamVR games. Also, general performance levels have been improved in these games, with Microsoft managing to tune things to use a ‘significantly lower’ amount of video RAM.

You’ll also be able to take screenshots in Mixed Reality apps easily with the controllers, and video performance in apps is improved as well.

These are all welcome additions that should make Mixed Reality even more competitive compared to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.