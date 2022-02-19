Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Forever lurking on the side lines, Euphoria fans are finally getting what they've been waiting for as Lexi steps into the limelight and puts on her play chronicling the lives of her friends and sister, Cassie - likely with explosive repercussions. The penultimate episode of its second season, here's where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online wherever you are.

*Euphoria season 2 episode 6 spoilers ahead*

It's opening night of Lexi's play and many will be rooting for a Fexi (that is, Fez and Lexi) union as Fez promises to be sitting front and center, a bouquet of roses in tow.

But will he make it? With an envelope addressed to Lexi and the roses cast aside, last week's episode saw Faye's boyfriend, Custer, reveal he'd been roped into being an informant for the ongoing investigation into Mouse's murder. Leaving Fez and Ashtray vulnerable, could this blossoming romance come crashing down before Flexi are given a chance to soar?

Then, of course, there's the play itself, likely offering some scathing observations of her sister, as well as her friendship with addict, Rue, alongside Maddy and Kat.

With most characters having their own featured episode across the last two seasons, this will be Lexi's first - and it feels like devastation is sure to follow. As the season begins to draw to a close, read on for details on where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online and stream the penultimate episode from anywhere.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online from outside your country

For those of you abroad trying to stream Euphoria, you’ll be unable to watch the latest episode on your usual domestic broadcasting service due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Euphoria from abroad

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online in the US

Episode 7 of Euphoria's second season, titled 'The Theater and Its Double' airs on Sunday, February 20 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO, which is included in most cable packages. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 on streaming service HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points. Pay $9.99 a month for its With-Ads plan, or upgrade to $14.99 a month for its commercial-free plan, which also offers offline streaming and the ability to watch in 4K HDR. Alternatively, you can save and pay for a year upfront for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can you watch on HBO Max

Apart from Euphoria, HBO Max brings access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online in the UK

In the UK, episode 7 of Euphoria season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on February 21 at 2am GMT on Monday morning, and will air again at the more reasonable time of 9pm GMT in the evening. Subscribers will also stream Euphoria season 2 episode 7 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial. Abroad? Why not download a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and watch Euphoria no matter where you are.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Canada

You can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 on Crave. The new episode lands on the streaming service on Sunday, February 20. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That. If you're overseas, Crave subscribers can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to access the Crave library when outside of Canada.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online FREE in Australia

The next instalment of Euphoria season 2 arrived in Australia at the same time it airs in the US. That means episode 7 drops onto Binge at 12pm AEDT on Monday, February 21. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a 14-day FREE trial. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, or upgrade to Standard and Premium plans for additional streams and better video quality. There's also Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack for just $25 a month. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

