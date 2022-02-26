Lexi Howard finally got her moment in the limelight, but the final act promises explosive repercussions from a scorned Cassie. Meanwhile, Ashtray grows suspicious of Custer as tensions run high and Fez fails to make it to Lexi's play. Reaching its catharsic climax, here's where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online and stream the finale where you are.

*Euphoria season 2 episode 7 spoilers ahead*

Titled 'All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name', the final episode of Euphoria season 2 is likely to pick up right where we left off, with a recently dumped Cassie set to lay into Lexi after her sister's play led Nate to break up with her.

Never one to be left out of the drama, Maddy finally gets her claws into Cassie on stage, seemingly in the middle of Lexi's performance of 'Our Life', with the rest of East Highland's student body witnessing and filming the public brawl.

Fans will also be keen to know exactly what happens to Fez - and more importantly, if he and Lexi will finally have their moment.

Trapped at home with Custer, who's working with cops to bring Fez and Ashtray down for Mouse's murder, season 2 has all the elements of a Greek tragedy, though, with undertones throughout that allude to a truly devastating finale.

Make sure you know where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online for the dramatic final bow.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online in the US

Episode 8 of Euphoria's second season, titled 'All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name' airs on Sunday, February 27 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO, which is included in most cable packages. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 on streaming service HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points. Pay $9.99 a month for its With-Ads plan, or upgrade to $14.99 a month for its commercial-free plan, which also offers offline streaming and the ability to watch in 4K HDR. Alternatively, you can save and pay for a year upfront for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can you watch on HBO Max

Apart from Euphoria, HBO Max brings access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online in the UK

In the UK, episode 8 of Euphoria season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on February 28 at 2am GMT on Monday morning, and will air again at the more reasonable time of 9pm GMT in the evening. Subscribers will also stream Euphoria season 2 episode 8 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Canada

You can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 on Crave. The new episode lands on the streaming service on Sunday, February 27. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online FREE in Australia

The next instalment of Euphoria season 2 arrives in Australia at the same time it airs in the US. That means episode 8 drops onto Binge at 12pm AEDT on Monday, February 28. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a 14-day FREE trial. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, or upgrade to Standard and Premium plans for additional streams and better video quality. There's also Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack for just $25 a month. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

