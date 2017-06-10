We’re here at E3 2017!

Ah, smell that fresh Los Angeles air. It must be time for another Electronics Entertainment Expo, colloquially referred to as E3 2017 and the granddaddy of all gaming conventions.

TechRadar has arrived to the L.A. Convention Center one day ahead of EA’s Saturday keynote and spent the evening scoping out the perimeter to see what we could find out.

So, what can we report? Well, as you might imagine, Call of Duty WWII is going to make a big splash when it drops during the show during either Microsoft’s or Sony’s keynote later this weekend, and Warner Bros. will have its latest LEGO title, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, in toe.

The show floor officially opens up Tuesday afternoon this year and will stay open through Thursday, June 15. What happens in between now and then is anyone’s guess but, since we’ve got your attention for the time being, here’s what we’re expecting to see in five short sentences:

#1. Project Scorpio , Microsoft’s ultra-powered 4K HDR game console, will show up at its Sunday keynote that starts at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 10 pm BT.

#2. Nintendo, riding high off the success of the Nintendo Switch , will be here with a demo of Super Mario Odyssey , due out before the holidays.

#3. Sony may not have new hardware this year, but will certainly have a bevy of games to show off for its PlayStation VR headset as well as full trailers for Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 and the Spider-Man PS4 game.

#4. EA might drop an entirely new IP at its show, so make sure you don’t miss the EA Play livestream at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BT on June 10.

#5. Finally, Ubisoft is definitely taking the curtain off its new Assassin’s Creed title (which we believe will be called Assassin’s Creed Origins ) and officially announcing Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle , a.k.a. E3’s worst-kept secret ever.

So where can you tune in to hear the latest on everything E3 2017? Right here, of course! Coverage starts tomorrow at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BT.

