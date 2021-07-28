Voxi is offering big data boosts on its SIM only deals...but they end tomorrow

During its current stint as one of Love Island's advertisers, Voxi has been going all in on its SIM only deals, offering boosted data plans on its two best deals. However, that will now officially end tomorrow.

With an end date of July 29 at 11.59pm, Voxi will be cutting data back to its original caps. That means this is your last chance to get either 15GB for £10 a month (up from 8GB) or 20GB (up from 15GB) for only £15 a month.

Both of these deals are 5G enabled, operate on 1-month rolling contracts and most impressively, you won't use up any data on social media apps with either plan. That includes Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram and more.

Plus, on the slightly more expensive £15-a-month deal, you'll also get unlimited use of streaming apps. This means TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and a few other key UK streaming services.

Voxi's budget SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 8GB 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This is Voxi's cheapest SIM plan and one of the best overall value SIM plans on the market right now. For just £10 a month, you'll get 15GB of data (up from 8GB). While that alone is a great offer, Voxi will also offer you unlimited usage of social media apps. This includes Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and more. This is a special feature exclusive to Voxi and a fantastic way to save your data.View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

For an extra £5 a month, you can boost your data cap up to 20GB. However, while that extra data is a nice incentive, the real reason to go for this deal over the above is the addition of unlimited streaming. Like the above, you won't use up any data on social media apps but also on apps including Netflix, TikTok, Amazon Prime Video and more. Plus, this SIM provides 5G unlike the above.

View Deal

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.