Voxi is doubling data on its best value SIM only deal offering 12GB for just £10/pm

Looking to invest in new SIM only deals? While there is a massive amount of options from both big name providers and smaller MVNOs, one brand has stepped up its game recently making it a top choice...especially for fans of social media.

The provider Voxi has taken one of its best plans and doubled the available data. That means you can now get 12GB of data for just £10 a month. That makes Voxi one of the best value SIM only deals available right now.

12GB of data not enough for your data needs? Where Voxi shines is in the fact that it doesn't use up any data for social media apps. That means you can use Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram and more without eating into your data plan.

Topping it all off, Voxi operates on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can stay for as long as you like and leave at any time.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While the above Voxi offer is certainly impressive, it isn't the only plan out there. Three can offer unlimited data for £18 a month or go with EE and you can get 100GB of data for just £20 a month.

Obviously those are both significantly more than what Voxi is charging. If you want to stay nearer to that cost, Three can offer you 4GB for just £6 a month or even cheaper, iD Mobile will get you 1GB for £5 a month.