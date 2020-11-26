Black Friday toy deals: top savings on Hot Wheels, Playmobil, Lego and more

It's playtime, because Black Friday toy deals are here and they're drowning us in a sea of neon colors and loud noises - but if we can brave all the toy sales, hopefully birthdays and Christmas will get easier.

To help you in your journey to finding a perfect gift amid all these Black Friday sales, we've found lots of toys on offer that might interest you or your children.

Whether you're looking for a birthday or Christmas gift for a loved one, or just want something for yourself (no judgment here), the Black Friday toy deals below cover loads of bases. We've got offers on Playmobil, Lego, Barbie, Sylvanian Families, Hot Wheels, branded action figures and more, so there's something for everyone across every age group.

We started seeing Black Friday toy deals weeks ahead of the actual day, but now it's actually here, the sales are reaching fever pitch with loads of retailers cutting the prices of toys, games and sets.

We'll be constantly updating this guide as we find more hot Black Friday toy deals that we think you'll be interested in. We can't cover every deal out there – so do also check out the retailer links above – but we've listed the best we've found across a range of brands.

We've also got dedicated guides for the best Black Friday Lego deals, Black Friday PS4 games, Black Friday Switch games and more, so if there's a good deal out there we've probably found it.

Black Friday toy deals in the US

Playmobil Take Along Fire Station: $39.99 $29.99 at Playmobil.com (save $10)

While Playmobil US doesn't seem to be doing the same online Black Friday sale its UK counterpart is, there are still savings to be had on a few different key sets. One example is this easily-totable fire station with two figures, accessories and vehicles. Ages 4 and up.

Fornite 10-pack Battle Royale: $79.99 $39.99 at Target (save $40)

If you know someone who loves Fornite – which is very likely, given how popular the game is – this set could be a great gift. It contains action figures of 10 of the game's iconic characters, and at half off it's much more affordable than before. Age 8 and up.

LOL Surprise! OMG House: $199.99 $159 at Target (save $41)

This house is designed for LOL Surprise! dolls, and it comes with plenty of furniture and appliances. This is a hefty saving on the perfect gift for a LOL Surprise! fan. Age 4 and up.View Deal

Fisher-Price Caring for Animals: $39.99 $24.99 at Best Buy (save $15)

This cute farmyard set comes with some animals and a farmer, perfect for a gift for a really young child. This deal cuts a substantial amount of money off the price, so it might be quite popular. Act fast if you want it. Age 1 and up.

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse: $199 $179 at Walmart (save $20)

This dollhouse is designed for Barbie fans, with a several rooms and an assortment of furniture. Sure the saving isn't huge, but given how expensive Barbie-loving children can be, any discount is appreciated. Age 3 and up.

Lego Creator Monster Truck: $14.99 $8.99 at Best Buy (save $6)

Lego's Creator 3-in-1 sets are a great option for keeping youngsters entertained, as they can build three different cars, planes, buildings or figures from the same set. This deal is for the Monster Truck set, which also lets you build a dragster and a muscle car, and is great as stocking-filler. Age 7 and up.

Lego Marvel Avengers Quinjet: $79.99 $49.99 at Walmart (save $29)

This vehicle from the popular Avengers films comes with superheroes like Thor and Black Widow, as well as various tools and gadgets. Earlier in the Black Friday sales it was at $55 but it's seen another price cut. Age 8 and up.

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Right now you can get 50% off this Hot Wheels Colossal Crash racetrack set, which lets you build a loop-of-eight track, complete with a jump in the middle to (hopefully) avoid that titular colossal crash. Age 5 and up.

Playskool Mr. Potato Head Super Spud: $39.99 $19.99 at Kohl's (save $20)

This classic Toy Story character comes along with Mrs. Potato Head and two mini-taters with plenty of accessories. The joke in Toy Story was about his accessories being re-arrangable, and this set lets you do just that, with 45 pieces of kit. Way more fun than playing with an actual potato. Age 2 and up.

Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart (save $10)

If those other deals are a little pricey for you, then this Chevy Corvette will be a better gift - we actually prefer it to the Porsche, maybe because of its vibrant and distinctive orange color. Age 9 and up.View Deal

Lego Technic Getaway Truck: $19.99 $15.99 at Target (save $4)

While this getaway truck isn't necessarily based on an existing vehicle, it'll be great fun for kids recreating action. Just note, the Target description for this product is, at time of writing, describing the wrong product. Age 7 and up.

Black Friday toy deals in the UK

Toy Story 4 Mini Mr Potato Head: £20 £10 at The Entertainer (save £10)

This playset based on Toy Story 4 gives you four Mr-Potato-Head-themed figures wearing the clothes of the other characters. If you know someone who's a fan of the popular Disney franchise, this could be a great gift for them. Age 2 and up.View Deal

Marvel Titan Avengers 8 Figure Pack: £117.99 £58.99 at Smyths (save £59)

If you know an Avengers fan, this could be a great gift for them. The set of eight action figures is half-price at Smyths, and while it doesn't have all the characters – Hawkeye and Black Widow are absent – it's got all the cool ones. Age 4 and up.

Sylvanian Families Grand Department Store: £119.99 £95.99 at John Lewis (save £24)

This Grand Department Store is the perfect centrepiece for your child's Sylvanian town, and comes with a character figure, plus assorted furniture and accessories. Age 3 and up.

Harry Potter Deluxe Invisibility Cloak Illusion: £70 £49 at Hamley's (save £21)

This Harry Potter invisibility cloak is designed to look like the real one from the film, great for any fan of the franchise. The inside is lined with the same green tone as green-screen technology uses, and using the tie-in app you can take photos and key out the body to make yourself invisible. Age 6 and up.

Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

This massive Death Star set from the original trilogy comes with over 4,000 pieces, plus figures, droids, vehicles and more. It's a fantastic set that Lego no longer officially sells, so this deal is likely to sell out fast – so act quick if you want it. Age 14 and up.View Deal

50% off Nintendo, Minecraft and Disney toys at Argos

Argos is running an amazing pre-Black Friday toy sale, with up to 50% off a huge selection of toys from names including Nintendo, Minecraft, LOL Surprise, and Disney. Many of these deals are unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday, so move fast to grab them while they last.

Lego Technic Fast and Furious Dom's Dodge Charger: £89.99 £68.89 at Amazon (save £21)

This car based on Dom's Dodge Charger (played by Vin Diesel - the character, not the car) and as a Technic set it's more complicated than standard Lego. It has internals and a design accurate to the car from the movies (well, as accurate as a Lego version can be), designed for hardcore fans. Age 9 and up.

Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: £39.99 £29.99 at Smyths (save £10)

If those other deals are a little pricey for you, then this Chevy Corvette will be a better gift - we actually prefer it to the Porsche, maybe because of its vibrant and distinctive orange color. Age 9 and up.View Deal

Top pick Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon (save £35)

Get a sharp-shooting £35 off this replica Boba Fett helmet at Amazon today. Full scale and with all the detail you'd expect from the movie prop, with the press of a button the viewfinder drops activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern as well as a white LED-illuminated rangefinder HUD. All you need now is a bounty to track. (Killer attitude not included). Age 14 and up.

Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor Robotics Kit: £329.99 £246.99 at Amazon (save £83)

This is a pricey Lego kit, but right now it's available at a big discount. Lego Mindstorms kits are for technically-minded youngsters, and this set enables them to design a robot and program it to perform basic functions. It's a great gift for young engineers and prospective coders. Age 10 and up.

2 for £15 on select small Lego sets: £15 at Argos (various savings)

Argos is running a deal that gets you two small Lego sets for £15 – sets include the Lego City Police Car, Lego Creator 3-in-1 Deep Sea Creators, Lego Star Wars Sith Troopers and more, and the sets included in the deal are labelled at the Argos website. There's also a 2 for £30 offer on medium-sized sets.

