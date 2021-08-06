Three's unlimited data SIM only deal comes with 5G and only costs £16/pm

For anyone and everyone who uses a lot of data each month, there is a huge choice of SIM only deals out there that are going to appeal to you - but none more than Three's unlimited data SIM.

That's because last year over Black Friday, Three brought its price right down to just £16 a month. That made it the cheapest unlimited data SIM plan around and one we're yet to see beaten for price.

On top of that, like most SIMs now from major UK networks, Three includes 5G at no extra cost with this plan. And with Three rolling out an upcoming 5G infrastructure investment, this SIM will be perfect for anyone with an iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 or other 5G device.

Three's excellent unlimited data SIM plan:

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

For quite some time, Three has had the best overall value SIM plan on the market. It will only cost you £16 a month while supplying you with a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan. While that alone makes this a strong offer, the fact it comes with 5G at no extra cost really cements its value.

View Deal

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.