Three is offering an impressive 100GB for £20/pm SIM only deal...but it ends tomorrow

On the search for a brand new SIM plan? The perfect option has come along from Three, offering up a huge data plan at a suprisingly low cost...but you'll have to act quick to get it.

Until tomorrow morning (Friday, June 2), Three is offering up a 100GB of data plan for only £12 a month. Not only is that the cheapest price around for that much data but it also includes 5G at no extra cost.

With 100GB of data, you'll be able to stream 20,000 songs, watch roughly 200 hours of SD video or, browse the internet for 50 days straight...not possible before your data refreshes but still a great way to picture your impressive new data cap.

You can find out more about this time sensitive offer or, if you miss the deadline, check out our guide to the best SIM only deals for the next best choices.

Three's time sensitive SIM only deal in full:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month

This SIM plan from Three is a fantastic choice, offering up a gigantic 100GB of data for only £12 a month. There is currently no other SIM plans offering this much data for a price this low. Plus, all of Three's SIM plans offer 5G at no extra cost. You'll have to be quick though with this plan ending in the morning on Friday June 2.

View Deal

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.