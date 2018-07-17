Want an Xbox One X? These deals prove today's the day to splash the cash

If you've been looking for an excuse to splurge on the most powerful console on the whole planet, then Amazon Prime Day 2018 could be just what you're looking for.

Among the discounted devices and belting bargains, Amazon has brought you a number of gaming bundles that contain everything you need to get started with the Xbox One X. The question is: which one should you go for?

First up you can bag yourself an Xbox One X console, with Forza Motorsport 7, Crash Bandicoot, Destiny 2, and Overwatch plus a 2nd Black Controller for £439.

The second deal of the day brings you an Xbox One X console, with Sea of Thieves, Destiny 2, Far Cry 5, and Call of Duty WWII plus a 2nd Black Controller for £439.

Xbox One X, 4 games and extra controller: £439 at Amazon

This is more like it, Amazon! After a few grim console deals, this one actually offers a decent saving. The console generally costs £450 at most stores but here you're getting a discount along with Sea of Thieves, Far Cry 5. Call of Duty WWII and Destiny 2. Oh and an extra controller!View Deal

We've quickly done the maths and £439 is a great bargain and saves you roughly £120 if you were to buy each separately. Not only that, but buying a big bundle makes it easy to get up and running, you've got an extra controller and enough games to keep you occupied all summer.

As you can see, both deals are the same price, you just need to decide which games take your fancy from the selection above. But decide fast, we're expecting this deal to be gone by the end of Prime Day 2018, but if it's like the other console deals it could end much, much earlier than that.

Although it's unlikely to hold onto the title for too long, right now Microsoft's Xbox One X is the most powerful console you can get your hands on.

If you don't believe us, check out its monster stats. For starters, it's packing an eight-core CPU, clocked at 2.3GHz, alongside 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. It also features a GPU clocked at 1172MHz, which leaves the console with 6 teraflops of graphical computing power.

All of that power works to allow you to play all your favourite games in native 4K resolution, which is often 60 frames per second. It's capable of HDR playback for games in the HDR10 format, and has also just begun supporting 4K HDR streaming in Dolby Vision too.

Of course some people are unlikely to care about the Xbox One X's extra horsepower and could probably be just as happy with something cheaper - and less of a high performer.

If you’re the kind of gamer who stops to look at the scenic vistas in games like The Witcher or Skyrim, or you're a streamer who can differentiate a 4 frame-per-second difference while looking at two videos side by side, the Xbox One X is a worthwhile investment.

If you just want to play some games and don't really have a big budget to play with, it might be worth looking elsewhere as the Xbox One X could be overkill.