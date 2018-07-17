This Xbox One X two games, two pads bundle gets you 4K gaming for under £500

If you've been looking for an excuse to splurge on the most powerful console on the whole planet, then Amazon Prime Day 2018 could be just what you're looking for.

Among the discounted devices and belting bargains, Amazon has brought you a gaming bundle containing everything you need to get started with the Xbox One X.

For only £499.99 you can bag yourself an Xbox One X console, an Xbox One Elite wireless controller, Forza Motorsport 7 and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.

What makes this deal a top one in our books is that you get everything you need to get up and running. And obviously it's appealing because not only do you get a great starter pack, but you get more than £100 off what it'd cost you to buy all of these necessary games and add-ons separately.

Xbox One X, 2 games, Elite controller: £499 at Amazon This Lightning Deal will be gone very soon as you're getting the Elite controller, worth over £100 in this deal (and the default controller in the box). You're also getting PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Forza 7.View Deal

Although it's unlikely to hold onto the title for too long, right now Microsoft's Xbox One X is the most powerful console you can get your hands on.

If you don't believe us, check out its monster stats. For starters, it's packing an eight-core CPU, clocked at 2.3GHz, alongside 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. It also features a GPU clocked at 1172MHz, which leaves the console with 6 teraflops of graphical computing power.

All of that power works to allow you to play all your favourite games in native 4K resolution, which is often 60 frames per second. It's capable of HDR playback for games in the HDR10 format, and has also just begun supporting 4K HDR streaming in Dolby Vision too.

Of course some people are unlikely to care about the Xbox One X's extra horsepower and could probably be just as happy with something cheaper - and less of a high performer.

If you’re the kind of gamer who stops to look at the scenic vistas in games like The Witcher or Skyrim, or you're a streamer who can differentiate a 4 frame-per-second difference while looking at two videos side by side, the Xbox One X is a worthwhile investment.

If you just want to play some games and don't really have a big budget to play with, it might be worth looking elsewhere as the Xbox One X could be overkill.