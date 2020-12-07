This iPhone 12 mini deal brings the handset to its lowest price ever

Over the very recent Black Friday sales, we saw some really impressive iPhone 12 mini deals, knocking the price of this new handset right down. And yet, all of those prices have just been blown out of the water by a new offer.

Coming from the retailer Mobile Phones Direct, you can currently get your hands on a 100GB of data iPhone 12 mini deal for its lowest price ever. You're paying just £34 a month and £49.99 upfront for this offer on the Three network.

That puts it below... well, everything we've seen so far! Mobile Phones Direct has even managed to land the best value iPhone 12 deal around, too. With unlimited of data, you'll be able to get through as much intensive streaming, gaming, social media and more as you can handle.

We've listed everything you need to know about this deal down below. We would be shocked if anything better was going to appear anytime soon.

This market-leading iPhone 12 mini deal in full:

iPhone 12 mini: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £49.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34 per month

This deal ticks all of the boxes for anyone looking for a new iPhone 12 mini. It's one of the cheapest around, it has a load of data and it's on one of the four main networks. You're paying just £49.99 upfront and £34 a month while landing a very strong 100GB of data - more than enough for most people's monthly data usage.

iPhone 12 mini deals: are they right for you?

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

It's also worth noting you can benefit from 5G with the iPhone 12 family being the first iPhones to have this capability. A long time coming for Apple, this is the icing on the cake of a premium array of stunning handsets.

Want to read more? Check out our iPhone 12 mini review.