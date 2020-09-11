This Dolby Atmos soundbar doubles up as a surround sound system – and it's now £100 cheaper

Creating an effective Dolby Atmos surround sound system can be really pricey, but this all-in-one soundbar solution from JBL makes it much simpler – and it's currently £100 cheaper thanks to a fantastic deal from Currys.

Usually £899, the JBL Bar 9.1 is currently available for just £799 – which is pretty cost effective when you consider that you're getting a Dolby Atmos soundbar, two detachable wireless rear speakers, and a subwoofer for your money. (Not in the UK? Check out the best soundbar deals in your region below.)

Today's best soundbar deal

JBL Bar 9.1 Wireless Soundbar: £899 £799 at Currys

If you need an all-in-one home cinema solution, this soundbar from JBL is a great choice. Coming with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and 4K passthrough, you get two rear speakers and a subwoofer included.View Deal

Offering a 9.1 channel setup, and coming with its own separate 10-inch wireless subwoofer, the JBL Bar 9.1 is 4K HDR compatible soundbar capable of taking audio streams from Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth sources.

It's the detachable rears that make this a unique Atmos proposition however – docking them with the main central bar unit allows them to charge, and when detached they automatically assign themselves as rear channels, and are good for 10 hours of playback.

The rear speakers and subwoofer are all wireless, which will be music to your ears if you hate wrestling with annoying cables.

