This Black Friday iPhone SE deal is cheapest we've ever seen at just £20 a month

iPhone SE deals were always going to be a big battleground for Black Friday discounts. It's cheap, a 2020 release and well...a popular iPhone. But some of the prices we've seen have been absolutely spectacular.

And now, we've just seen the cheapest ever iPhone SE deal appear. It costs just £20 a month and through the use of the EXCLUSIVE TechRadar code TRBF79, only £20 upfront.

While you won't get any cheaper than that without committing to a three year contract, you are only getting 2GB of data on the EE network. If that's too low, there's a second option.

For just £1 a month more you can upgrade to 4GB, still on the EE network and still with an exclusive code. With this deal, your paying £21 a month and just £20 upfront when you use the code TRBF99.

Whichever deal fits your data needs better, you're not going to find a better value Black Friday iPhone SE deal than this, especially on the EE network!

These Black Friday iPhone SE deals in full:

What's the iPhone SE like?

The iPhone SE (2020) is exciting for one single reason - it's a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 12 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price, however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the number camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

This isn't something to snub, though. The iPhone SE's camera functionality includes Portrait Mode – a feature only seen in the 'Plus' variant of the iPhone 8 – as well as Depth Control. Many will also be pleased for the resurgence of the 'Home' button, including Touch ID. If you've tried to unlock using Face ID in the dark, you'll understand why many mourned the use of a fingerprint to unlock their phone...

Up until the recent launch of iPhone 12 mini deals, the iPhone SE also had the unique selling point of being the smallest available iPhone on the market, showcasing a 4.7-inch display. Even with the aforementioned launch, it still sits as the most affordable handset in Apple's current line-up.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.

