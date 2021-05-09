These Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals just beat the all time lowest price

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals have plummeted in price in the US this week, with some record low discounts beating out the already excellent savings we've been seeing over the last couple of days. That means you can pick up the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for as little as $229.99 (was $399.99).

Considering before the last week we'd only seen these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals teetering around the $300 mark (and even last week's offers only dropped them down to $249.99), that's some spectacular value. Not only that, but we're seeing these record low prices across the size range and with LTE compatibility as well.

However, if you're shopping in the UK you can still get involved in the action as well. While Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals aren't quite matching their all time lowest prices yet, you can still grab the entry level model for as little as £299 thanks to a £100 discount. Plus, we've only seen these smartwatches hit a lower price (£250) a few times before, and only for a very short amount of time.

You'll find all these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals just below, but scroll down for more prices on the Watch Active and Watch Active 2 as well.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm Bluetooth): $399.99 $229.99 at Amazon

We're seeing another record low price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 this week, after an impressive discount to $249.99 just a few days ago. Right now you can pick up the latest Samsung smartwatch for $229.99, after hovering around the $300 mark over the last month. 45mm: $429.99 $259.99View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm LTE): $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon

If you don't want to rely on keeping your phone with you for notifications and music while you're out and about, this LTE model has also returned to its lowest price yet. Considering we've only seen this price once before, you're getting a particularly strong offer in this week's Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. 45mm: $479.99 $329.99View Deal

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth): £399 £299 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is also seeing big discounts in the UK, with a £100 saving dropping the price right down to £299. We have seen cheaper prices than this in the past, but only very briefly - and recently this model has been closer to £350. 45mm: £419 £319View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, 4G): £439 £339 at Amazon

Or, if you want to leave your phone at home you can grab this £100 saving on the 4G model. That's perfect if you're looking to use your new smartwatch for running and don't want to be tethered to your handset to track your performance. 45mm: £459 £359View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

If you're just interested in workout specs and don't need such strong smartphone integration, you'll find plenty of cheap Fitbit deals available for less right now, or take a look at the best Apple Watch prices on the market right now. We expect to see more Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales as well.