These iPhone XR and Samsung S10 deals offer 100GB of data at unbeatable prices

For those who stream, game, socialise and power through the internet at max capacity, a big data plan is going to be crucial. And if you're looking for either of the two big names with a load of data - Apple or Samsung - we've found two offers that can supply these needs.

Right now, the retailer Fonehouse has two mobile phone deals offering both 100GB of data and 128GB of storage. These come in the form of Samsung Galaxy S10 deals and Apple's iPhone XR deals.

Go for Apple and you'll be paying just £39 a month. Choose Samsung and the bills drop even lower to £31 a month. Both offers carry absolutely no upfront costs and as we said above, a lot of data.

You can see both of these offers in full below:

So what's so good about the iPhone XR and S10?

iPhone XR:

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Samsung Galaxy S10:

The S10 is an excellent smartphone, that is still impressing us with the new Samsung S20 now here. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

