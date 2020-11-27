These Black Friday SIM only deals are quite easily the best of 2020

Found a bargain SIM-free phone in the Black Friday sales? Or maybe your phone contract has just come to an end and you want to slash your bills? Whatever the situation, the next step is to invest in a SIM only deal.

And luckily, your timing couldn't be more perfect. Thanks to Black Friday SIM only deals, we're seeing some of the lowest ever prices across networks and some really impressive incentives.

While Three, EE and Vodafone all have some exceptional prices, there are also a wide range of smaller providers going for a top spot as well in the world of SIM only deals.

Our top pick of the bunch goes to Three's unlimited data 5G SIM for just £16 a month. But you can see all of the top choices available to you below. And if none of them fit what you need, there are plenty of other choices over on our Black Friday SIM only deals guide.

1. Black Friday SIM only deals: best overall

Best Black Friday SIM SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited 5G plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

View Deal

SIM only plan from iD Mobile | 12 month contract |Unlimited data, calls and texts | £15 per month + £30 Amazon voucher

Carphone Warehouse has managed to come in and sneak just below Three with a £15 a month unlimited data SIM and then for good measure, threw in a £30 Amazon voucher as well. However, it's important to note that iD Mobile is not a 5G network and won't come with some of Three's more niche features like travel benefits.

View Deal

2. Black Friday SIM only deals: best on EE

EE SIM | 24-month contract | 160GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Has EE finally got competitive with its SIM only pricing...with this deal, it looks like it has. For the price of £20 a month, you're getting a massive 160GB of data. That makes this the best value SIM that EE has released in an extremely long time and provides more than enough data for most.

View Deal

3. Black Friday SIM only deals: best 1-month rolling

Smarty SIM | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

Smarty has a number of affordable plans but this is the best. It is currently offering double the data, securing you 50GB each month but it only charges you £12. On top of the high data cap and low costs, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can stay for as long as you like or leave at any time.

View Deal

4. Black Friday SIM only deals: best on a budget

5. Black Friday SIM only deals: super cheap bills:

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | £2.50 for six months

This plan stands out as the cheapest SIM plan we've seen this Black Friday - an impressive feat considering the mass of discounts. For just £2.50 a month, you're getting 2GB of data - perfect for those who don't use much each month. After six months, the pricing will go back up to £5 a month.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £5 for six months

Realistically, for most people 2GB of data is not going to be enough and that's where this plan comes in handy. It costs £5 a month while supplying 10GB of data. For most, that will be enough to get you through a full month of social media, browsing the internet and some light streaming.

View Deal