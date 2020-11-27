These are the best Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals on Black Friday

If you're looking for the best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals (or deals on other Microsoft Surface devices), then we've got you covered. Now that Black Friday is officially underway in both the US and the UK, we've found some brilliant deals on some of Microsoft's best products, and we've listed them right here.

US Surface Black Friday deals

Cheapest Surface Pro 7 deal Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 128GB, 4GB RAM, Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - If you want the absolute cheapest Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal, then this is it. For just under $600, you get this great little tablet. It's not the most powerful, but the Type Cover is once again included for free.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 128GB, 8GB RAM: $749 at Walmart

If you like the look of the Surface Pro 7 deal below, but don't want the Type Cover, then Walmart is selling the same spec for $50 cheaper, making this mid-range version even better value for money.

Includes Type Cover Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 128GB, 8GB RAM, Type Cover: $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

Save $230 - This is by far the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen so far. Not only does it cut a huge $230 off the asking price, it comes with great specs and includes the Type Cover, which allows it to be used as a laptop-like device as well. Don't miss this deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 16GB RAM: $2,299.99 $2,099 at Microsoft

Save $200 - Microsoft has cut a huge $200 of this high-end Surface Pro 7 model. You may need to configure it yourself on the Microsoft Store, but this is the version with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. A great deal for a great device.

UK Surface Black Friday deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 128GB, 8GB RAM: £899 £659 at Currys

Save £240 - Currys is leading the UK retailers with the best Surface Pro 7 deal, with the Core i5 version with 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM going for £659. This is a fantastic price, but doesn't include the Type Cover.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £1,169 £899 at Currys

Save £270 - Want the above, but with double the storage? Currys has also knocked a huge £270 off this model, which bumps the SSD to 256GB, giving you more room to store your documents and files.

Further reductions Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): £1,549 £1,347 at Amazon

Save £202 - All Microsoft Surface Laptop 3's with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors are on sale right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale giving you a great chance to bag an ultrabook for £200 less. Displayed above is the price for the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB variant, but there are also savings to be had on the 512GB version too.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (15-inch): £2,199 £1,979 at Amazon

Save £220 - You can really push the boat out with this stunning upgraded 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 today at Amazon. You're getting the addition of a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card here, alongside a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD - specs that'll even handle gaming as well as all your productivity tasks.

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows 10 tablets in the world, and if you buy it with the Type Cover, it also works brilliantly as a laptop-like device as well.

If you're not in the US or UK, we've listed the best Surface Pro 7 deals where you are below.

