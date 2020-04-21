These 60GB of data Vodafone SIM only deals will cost you just £8.50 a month

The SIM only deals market is very competitive right now. Everyone seems to be jumping in to land the absolute best price and win you over with big data or low prices but Mobiles.co.uk is doing something in the middle.

On its most popular SIM contract - a 60GB Vodafone plan - you can currently score a pretty large amount of cashback. That takes the starting price of £20 a month way down, offering one of the best value SIMs out there.

You're probably wondering how much cashback you're actually getting...well, it's letting you choose. You can either get £90 and receive it in one easy payment or £138 in five separate payments that you need to claim back.

Whichever sounds more appealing to you, we've listed everything you need to know below. You can also find details of the market's other excellent SIM only deals at the bottom of the page.

These excellent SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £138 cashback

Out of the two, this is the deal that secures the larger discount. After you take into account the cashback, you're effectively paying just £8.50 a month, making this a bargain for the amount of data you're getting. However, because this is cashback by redemption, you will have to claim it in chunks throughout the contract.

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £90 cashback

The exact same deal just with a small drop in the amount of cashback you're receiving. So why would you want to go for this option instead? The cashback here is automatic so you will receive it without having to do the same level of work as above. After you take that cashback into account, you're effectively paying just £12.50 a month.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone but the most obvious one is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on what phone you use.

What other SIM only deals are available?

Right now, the best SIM only deals seem to be coming from Three and Smarty Mobile. Three has its unlimited data plan for just £18 a month and an excellent cheap option offering 8GB of data for £8.

Smarty Mobile on the other hand finds its best prices with its 100GB data for £15 a month plan and 30GB for £10 a month offers.